Konsulta kontruktívo entre skolnan i OLB / Constructief overleg tussen scholen en OLB / Constructive consultation between schools and OLB

Konsulta kontruktívo entre skolnan i OLB

Kralendijk – 22 di sèptèmber, riba inisiativa di Entidat Públiko Boneiru (OLB), a tuma lugá un konsulta entre tur e skolnan di edukashon primaria, sekundario i vokashonal. Sylvana Janga-Serfilia (Direktorado di Komunidat i Kuido), Marian Luinstra –Passchier (Departamento di Salubridat Públiko) i Anouk Hansen (EOZ) a deliberá importansia di e medidanan di COVID-19 pa i ku e skolnan.

Entidat públiko ta komprondé e preokupashon entre e mayornan i personal. A papia ku otro tokante e impaktó di e desishon pa mantené skolnan habrí. Gezaghèber a tuma e desishon aki, mirando e investigashonnan ku mucha no ta transmití kontagio di COVID-19 rapidamente, i si nan ta infektá, masha poko nan ta bira malu. Te ainda ta parse tambe ku apenas tin kontagio na skolnan. Si e muchanan ta kontagiá i a transmiti’é na otro, hopi biaha esaki ta sosodé pafó di skol kaminda tin muchu mas kontakto ku na skol.

Temanan di diskushon tabata entre otro kon regulá e fluho di mayor i muchanan na un manera adekuá ora ta drenta i sali skol, kon pa mantené mas distansia posibel i kon pa intensivá e medidanan di higiena. Skolnan por kompartí kon nan ta hasi esaki i siña for di otro su eksperensia.

Tur presente a kompartí nan preokupashon tokante mayornan ku ta mantené e muchanan na kas. Ta komprendibel ku mayornan ta preokupá i kier protegá nan yunan. Sinembargo, no ta nesesario.

Masha poko mucha ta bira malu i masha poko ta kontagiá otro na skol. Ta hopi importante pa mucha bai skol.

E kontagionan na Boneiru ta tuma lugá mas tantu entre personanan ku ta laborá.

Departamento di Edukashon ta sigui apliká lei di edukashon obligatorio. Esaki ta nifiká den kaso di ousensia no outorisá, e ofisial lo atvertí e mayornan.

Tambe a deliberá tokante e lèsnan di gimnasio na skol. Muchanan bou di 18 aña no mester mantené distansia di 1.5 meter i por sigui praktiká deporte, tantu paden komo pafó. Pues, e lèsnan di gimnasio na skol ta kontinuá. Te ainda ta pèrmití deporte di kontakto den airu liber.

Constructief overleg tussen scholen en OLB

Kralendijk – Op 22 september heeft er op initiatief van het openbaar lichaam Bonaire (OLB) een overleg plaatsgevonden tussen alle scholen voor primair onderwijs, voortgezet onderwijs en beroepsonderwijs en het OLB. Sylvana Janga-Serfilia (Directie Samenleving en Zorg), Marian Luinstra -Passchier (Afdeling Publieke Gezondheid) en Anouk Hansen (EOZ) hebben met de scholen gesproken over de betekenis van de COVID-19 maatregelen voor de scholen.

Het openbaar lichaam begrijpt de zorgen onder ouders en personeel. Men heeft met elkaar gesproken over de impact van het besluit om de scholen open te houden. Dit besluit is door de Gezaghebber genomen, omdat uit onderzoek blijkt dat kinderen besmetting van COVID-19 niet snel overbrengen en als zij al besmet raken er zelden ziek van worden. Tot nu toe blijkt ook dat er zich amper besmettingen op scholen voordoen. Als kinderen al besmet raken en het overbrengen op anderen, dan gebeurt dat meestal buiten school om, daar waar veel intensiever contact is dan op school.

Onderwerpen van gesprek waren onder meer het goed regelen van de stromen ouders en kinderen, bij het aan- en uitgaan van de scholen, waarbij zoveel mogelijk afstand wordt gehouden, en hoe de hygiëne maatregelen geïntensiveerd zijn. Hierbij konden scholen met elkaar delen hoe zij dat aanpakken en van elkaars ervaringen leren. Alle aanwezigen hebben hun zorgen gedeeld over het door ouders thuis houden van kinderen.

Het is begrijpelijk dat ouders bezorgd zijn en hun kinderen willen beschermen. Het is echter niet nodig. De school biedt onderwijs, dat van belang is voor de toekomst van de kinderen, maar biedt ook een omgeving waar kinderen zich sociaal goed kunnen ontwikkelen. Kinderen worden zelden ziek en zullen elkaar op school zelden besmetten. Voor kinderen is het heel belangrijk dat ze naar school gaan. De besmettingen in Bonaire vinden vooral plaats onder werkende mensen.

De afdeling Educatie & Welzijn zal de leerplichtwet blijven uitvoeren. Dat betekent dat bij ongeoorloofd verzuim de leerplichtambtenaar de ouders zal waarschuwen. Ook is gesproken over de gymlessen op school. Kinderen onder 18 jaar hoeven geen 1,5 afstand van elkaar te houden en mogen blijven sporten, zowel binnen als buiten. De gymlessen op scholen gaan dan ook door. Contact sporten buiten zijn nog steeds toegestaan.

Constructive consultation between schools and OLB

Kralendijk – On September 22nd, at the initiative of The Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB), consultation has taken place between all schools for primary, secondary and vocational education and the OLB. Sylvana Janga-Serfilia (Directorate of Society and Care), Marian Luinstra-Passchier (Department of Public Health) and Anouk Hansen (EOZ) have discussed the significance of the COVID-19 measures for the schools.

The Public Entity understands the worries among parents and staff. People have discussed the impact of the decision to keep the schools open. This decision was taken by the Lieutenant Governor, because research shows that children do not transmit COVID-19 infection quickly and if they do become infected, they rarely become ill. So far, it has also been found that hardly any infections occur in schools. Even if children get infected and it is passed on to others, this usually happens outside of school, where there is much more intensive contact than at school.

Topics of discussion included the proper regulation of the flows of parents and children, when entering and leaving the schools, keeping as much distance as possible, and how hygiene measures have been intensified. Schools could share with each other how they approach this and learn from each other’s experiences.

Everyone in attendance shared their concerns about parents keeping children at home. Understandably, parents are concerned and want to protect their children. However, it is not necessary.

Schools offer education that is important for the future of the children, but also offer the environment where the children can develop well socially.

Children rarely get sick and rarely infect each other at school. It is very important for children to go to school.

The infections in Bonaire mainly take place among working people.

The Department of Education will continue to implement the Compulsory Education Act. This means that in the event of unauthorized absence, the attendance officer will warn the parents.

The sports classes at school were also discussed. Children under 18 do not have to keep 1.5 meter distance from each other and can continue to play sports, both indoors and outdoors. Sports classes at schools will therefore continue. Outdoor contact sports are still allowed.