CPA implements first phase of St. Anna Bay Masterplan

The first phase of The Curaçao Ports Authority’s (CPA) Masterplan for St. Anna Bay is being implemented. An overview of this Master Plan can be seen on CPA’s website: http://www.curports.com.

CPA’s Management Team and the President of its Supervisory Board, Mr. Irving Moenieralam, together with the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Steven Martina, and the Minister of Traffic, Transport and Urban Planning, Mrs. Zita Jesus-Leito, visited the terrain ‘Kop van Scharloo’ (‘Kleine Werf’), where the execution of the project ‘The Wharf’ has started, which is an apartment complex.

JCC Development, the project developer, anticipates that the project will reach its final phase at the end of 2022.

The real estate at ‘Kleine Werf’ presents a unique opportunity for community-building, and to expand the areas of Scharloo and Punda up to St. Anna Bay.

In this context, the vision also focuses on places that connect the neighborhoods in the district, to create space for renewed sea views. The whole neighborhood will be connected to new parks and places that the general public can enjoy.