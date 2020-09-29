NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Saba and Sint Eustatius can submit court petitions through e-mail

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

Saba and Sint Eustatius can submit court petitions through e-mail

 

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic it is currently not possible for the Court to travel to Saba or Sint Eustatius.

 

Persons on these islands who wish to submit a petition or inquire about their case can do so by sending an email to jacqueline.evers@caribjustitia.org and griffiesintmaarten@caribjustitia.org

 

The required payments for a new petition should be deposited on our WIB account number 805036-08. Proof of payment should also be send with the petition.

 

Thank you for your understanding.

You May Also Like

Vannacht 1 mei omstreeks 02.40 uur is er bij de Centrale Politie Post (CPP) op Aruba een melding binnengekomen, dat een bootje in de buurt van Alto Vista mensen aan land probeerde te brengen.

REDAKSHON 0

No a detené agente polisial den kaso di ofisina di impuesto.

REDAKSHON 0

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES SERVICES AFFECTED BY TROPICAL STORM DORIAN

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: