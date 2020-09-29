Saba and Sint Eustatius can submit court petitions through e-mail

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic it is currently not possible for the Court to travel to Saba or Sint Eustatius.

Persons on these islands who wish to submit a petition or inquire about their case can do so by sending an email to jacqueline.evers@caribjustitia.org and griffiesintmaarten@caribjustitia.org

The required payments for a new petition should be deposited on our WIB account number 805036-08. Proof of payment should also be send with the petition.

Thank you for your understanding.