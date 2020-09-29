NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Sint maarten Police: Police Station and the section of the House of Detention immediately evacuated following a bomb threat.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

Philipsburg, September 29th 2020

Police Station and the section of the House of Detention immediately evacuated following a bomb threat.

At approximately 10:10 pm on Monday 28th, 2020, the Sint Maarten Police Force received an anonymous call regarding a potential bomb threat in the Philipsburg installation 

 All officers on duty immediately followed protocols established.  As  a precautionary measure, all police personnel and the personnel  of the  House of Detention and prisoners were immediately requested  to carry out their safety protocols and evacuate the building  for their safety and that of the prisoners.

As a prescribes a search was conducted by the certified explosives recognition team of KPSM.  During the search no item suspicious  were found and the building was deemed clear and safe by the team. 

Specific details regarding the content of the threat are not being released at this time. Members of the Detective Department have launched a full  scale  investigation into the origin of the call. 

The Police Force would like to  warn the public that this dangerous and illegal behavior will not be tolerated. It will be the focus of KPSM  to sought out  the perpetrator of this criminal act  and will present evidence  to the  prosecutor’s office  which should lead to the  prosecution of this culprit. 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone having information regarding the bomb threat is asked to contact the detectives investigating this case at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 222 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). 

You can also visit the website at http://www.policesxm.sx to report crimes anonymous via the tip contact form or can leave a private message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten-Korps Politie Sint Maarten)

