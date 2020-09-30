INCOME TAX DECLARATION REQUEST

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and for safety and wellbeing of our visitors and staff, the Tax Administration has decided all requests for Income Tax statements for the Education, DUO, SZV, Immigration and Labor departments as well as compliance letters will be processed by email only.

Information required for requesting an Income Tax declaration via email:

– A copy of pages 1, 2, 23 and the summary list page A, B or C of the 2019 Income tax form together with a copy of valid driver’s license or ID issued on St. Maarten or any valid passport.

Be sure to mention which department the request for the Income tax declaration is intended.

Information required for requesting a compliance letter (for pension) via email:

A copy of valid driver’s license or ID issued on St. Maarten or any valid passport.

Please submit the above-mentioned document(s) as an attachment to your request via email to taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.

Your declaration request will be processed and sent via email the next working day.

Please note, request for:

personal or business crib numbers;

V-login for online filing.

Can also be submitted to taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.