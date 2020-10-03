Bonaire : Cijfers Covid-19

Het openbaar lichaam Bonaire (OLB) maakt bekend dat een persoon met Covid-19 in de nacht van 1 op 2 oktober is overleden. Deze persoon behoorde tot een risicogroep en is de tweede die door deze ziekte is komen te overlijden op Bonaire.

OLB wenst het gezin en de familie veel sterkte. Laten we allen de naasten van de overledene de ruimte geven om het verlies van hun dierbare te verwerken.

Er is 1 nieuw positief geval van Covid-19. Op 2 oktober 2020 zijn er 60 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire. 45 personen zijn hersteld en 2 personen zijn opgenomen in het ziekenhuis. De positief geteste mensen zijn geïnformeerd en in isolatie.

Een Covid-19 ziekenhuisopname betekent niet automatisch opvang op de special care en/of gebruik van één van de 7 voor Covid-19 beschikbare beademingsapparaten. Het komt voor dat mensen zorg en medicatie nodig hebben die niet in de thuissituatie gegeven kan worden. Dit gebeurt soms ook bij niet Covid-19 gerelateerde ziektebeelden.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Entidat Públiko Boneiru (OLB) ta anunsiá ku un persona ku Covid-19 a fayesé den oranan di mardugá di promé pa 2 di òktober 2020. E persona tabata pertenesé na un grupo di riesgo i ta bira e di dos persona ku ta fayesé di e malesa aki na Boneiru. OLB ta ekstendé palabranan di kondolensia na famia di e defuntu den e momento difísil aki. Laga nos duna e famia di e persona ku a fayesé espasio pa por karga pèrdida di nan ser kerí.

Tin 1 kaso di Covid-19 a bini aserka.

Riba 2 di òktober tin 60 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru. 45 persona a rekuperá i 2 persona ta interná den hòspital. E personanan ta informá i ta den isolashon.

Un hòspitalisashon relatá na Covid-19 no ta nifiká ku outomátikamente ta bai kuido intensivo i/òf ku ta hasi uzo di un di e 7 aparatonan respiratorio optenibel pa Covid-19. Por sosodé ku personanan mester di kuido i medikamentu ku no por duna den un situashon na kas. Esaki por ta e kaso tambe ku malesa ku no ta relatá na Covid-19.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19 ? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

The Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB) announces that a person with Covid-19 has died in the evening of October 1st to October 2nd, 2020. This person belonged to a risk group and is the second person that passes away from this disease on Bonaire. OLB extends its condolences to the family. Let’s all give the family the space to bare their loss during these difficult times.

There is 1 additional positive case of Covid-19.

On October 2nd there are 60 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 45 persons have recovered and 2 persons have been admitted to hospital. The people who tested positive are informed and in isolation.

A Covid-19 related hospitalization does not automatically mean admission to the special care unit and/or use of one of the 7 respiration facilities that are available for Covid-19. It occurs that people need care and medication that cannot be provided at home. This sometimes also happens in cases of non-Covid-related illnesses.

Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19.

Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the people around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Saludos Kordial | Met vriendelijke groet | Best regards,