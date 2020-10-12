GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Presidente di Fundashon nos Grandinan di bishita serka Gobernador

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Geplaatst op 12 October 2020 dor di Ministerio Asuntunan General i Promé Minister

Willemstad- Djaweps dia 8 di òktober, presidente di Fundashon nos Grandinan, sra. Geselle V. Rosario-Coffi a hasi un bishita serka Gobernador di Kòrsou, Su Ekselensia Lucille George-Wout. Durante di e bishita aki sra Rosario-Coffi a interkambiá ku sra Gobernador tokante nos grandinan na Kòrsou, spesialmente esnan ku a alkansá e edat di 100 aña.

Riba e foto: Sra. Geselle V. Rosario- Coffi huntu ku Su Ekselensia Lucille George-Wout

Ministerio konserní 

