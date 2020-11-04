Philipsburg –On October 6, 2020, I as the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport made a decision to allow students to return to school in a phased approach to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all staff and students as outlined in the Sint Maarten Education Continuity Plan, amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, all schools must adhere to the Workplace Safety Guidelines established by the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor.

The Ministry-ECYS is aware of the need to share information of the Sint Maarten Education Continuity Plan to all stakeholders as we continue to provide education to our students on Sint Maarten amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today as the Minister-ECYS, I have the pleasure to officially launch the Communication Campaign for the Sint Maarten Education Continuity Plan, Amidst COVID-19.

The first part of the campaign will provide tips to parents/guardian on how to prepare their students as they return to school. The tips are divided over a series of 8 flyers.

The flyers will be shared via the school boards to all parents/guardians of students attending primary and secondary schools on Sint Maarten.

The flyers will also be shared by DCOMM via the government social media which includes government website, Facebook page and WhatsApp messages.

I would also like to inform the general public that the process of returning to school for Examination, special education and vulnerable students has generally been going well.

Almost all schools have welcomed students back and are implementing their school safety plans, which were approved by the Ministry.

Over the next few weeks, the Inspection teams of the Ministry ECYS and VSA are expected to conduct random checks at the schools to ensure that schools are delivering education in accordance with their approved Safety Plans.

The Ministry and school boards continue to work closely with the Health Ministry to ensure that the required health measures are taken in the event of a reported case involving education personnel and or students at school.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is scheduled to meet with school boards on November 10, 2020 to further discuss several matters related to Education Continuity.