PCN koopt iconisch Scout’s Place op Saba / PCN acquires the iconic Scout’s Place on Saba / PCN ta kumpra ikóniko Scout’s Place na Saba

PCN koopt iconisch Scout’s Place op Saba

De Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN) heeft de aankoop van Scout’s Place op Saba afgerond. Met deze aankoop realiseert PCN haar tweede investering op Saba binnen enkele maanden.

De acquisitie omvat het hotel inclusief bar/restaurant, alsmede een naastgelegen perceel in Windward Side. Scout’s Place is een uniek etablissement in Saba, met een lange en rijke geschiedenis en is welbekend én geliefd bij zowel de lokale bevolking als toeristen.

Harald Linkels, bestuursvoorzitter van PCN, is erg enthousiast over de aankoop: “PCN heeft eerder uitgesproken om meer te willen beleggen op de drie BES-eilanden. Deze tweede aankoop op Saba past uitstekend in het lokale beleggingsbeleid, zoals vastgesteld door het Fonds. Naast een beoogd positief rendement voor het fonds, is voor PCN van groot belang dat met de aankoop en geplande renovatie, een economische en maatschappelijke bijdrage aan de gemeenschap van Saba wordt gerealiseerd.” Linkels zegt ook Barbara Tooten te danken voor haar inzet bij de totstandkoming van de transactie, alsmede anderen die daaraan een belangrijke bijdrage hebben geleverd.

De investeringen vinden ook nu weer plaats via een speciaal daarvoor in het leven geroepen vehikel, de Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland (PMCN), een 100% dochter van PCN. Walter Blijleven, directeur van PMCN, heeft de voorbereidingen verricht en de onderhandelingen gevoerd. “Door ongelukkige omstandigheden heeft Scout’s Place de laatste jaren wat van haar aantrekkingskracht verloren. Onze inzet is erop gericht Scout’s Place niet alleen in oude glorie te herstellen door te renoveren en te moderniseren, maar op termijn zelfs uit te breiden. Dit zal een belangrijke impact hebben op de economie van Saba. Naast het veiligstellen van de werkgelegenheid voor nu en de toekomst, verwachten wij dat Scout’s Place er opnieuw in zal slagen om toeristen naar Saba te trekken.”

Nu de aankoop een feit is, zal PMCN op korte termijn het renovatieplan ter hand nemen, waarbij gestreefd wordt naar optimale betrokkenheid van lokale partijen. Voor de toekomstige exploitatie worden gesprekken gevoerd met verschillende partijen.

“Het afronden van deze aankoop, midden in het Corona tijdperk, geeft aan dat PCN vastberaden is een essentiële bijdrage te leveren aan de toekomst van Bonaire, St. Eustatius en Saba en ons vertrouwen in de toekomst van deze drie prachtige eilanden”, aldus Linkels.

English:

PCN acquires the iconic Scout’s Place on Saba

Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN) has completed its second investment on Saba with the acquisition of Scout’s Place.

The acquisition includes the hotel including bar/restaurant as well as an adjacent plot of land in Windward Side. Scout’s Place is a unique establishment in Saba, with a long and rich history and is well known and loved by both locals and tourists.

Harald Linkels, Chairman of the board of PCN, shares his enthusiasm: “PCN has previously expressed its desire to invest more on the three BES islands. This second acquisition on Saba meets all major criteria of PCN’s local investment policy. The investment is expected to deliver positive returns for the Fund after a full-scale renovation of the property has been completed. Furthermore, with this investment PCN aims to achieve an economic and social contribution to the community, and recognizes the significance on preserving the heritage of the island.” Linkels expresses his thanks to Barbara Tooten for her commitment to realize this transaction, as well as other contributors who played an important role.

The investment has been managed by the newly formed investment vehicle Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland (PMCN); a wholly owned subsidiary of PCN. Walter Blijleven, director of PMCN, made the preparations and conducted the negotiations. “Due to unfortunate circumstances, Scout’s Place had lost some of its appeal in recent years. Our commitment is not only to restore Scout’s Place to its former glory by renovating and modernizing it, but to expand it in the long run. This will have a significant impact on Saba’s economy. In addition to securing employment, now and in the future, we expect that Scout’s Place will once again succeed in becoming the premier choice for stayover tourists of Saba.”

By closing the transaction, PMCN will soon implement a renovation plan in which it strives for optimal involvement of local parties. In addition, discussions are being conducted with various parties for the future operation of Scout’s Place.

“The decision to proceed with this acquisition amidst the Corona era, is a strong indication of PCN’s determination and commitment to make a positive impact on the future of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba,” says Linkels.

Papiaments:



PCN ta kumpra ikóniko Scout’s Place na Saba

Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN) a finalisá kompra di Scout’s Place na Saba. Ku e kompra akí PCN ta realisá su di dos invershon na Saba den algun luna.

E atkisishon ta enserá e hotèl inkluso bar/restorant, i tambe un parsela den banda na Windward Side. Scout’s Place ta un establesimentu úniko na Saba, ku un historia largu i riku i ta bon konosí i gustá serka tantu e poblashon lokal komo turistanan.

Harald Linkels, presidente di e direktiva di PCN, ta hopi entusiasmá tokante e kompra: “PCN a ekspresá anteriormente di kier invertí mas riba e tres islanan BES. E di dos kompra na Saba ta kuadra perfektamente den e maneho di invershon lokal, manera stipulá pa e Fondo. Banda di e rendimentu positivo ku ta premirá pa e fondo, pa PCN ta di gran importansia ku ta realisá ku e kompra i renovashon planiá, un aporte ekonómiko i sosial na e komunidat di Saba.” Linkels ta bisa di kier gradisí Barbara Tooten tambe pa su esfuerso pa logra e transakshon, i tambe otronan ku a duna un aporte importante.

E bia akí tambe e invershonnan ta tuma lugá atrobe pa medio di un vehíkulo ku a lanta speshal pa esei, esta e Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland (PMCN), un filial 100% di PCN. Walter Blijleven, direktor di PMCN, a hasi e preparashonnan i hiba e negosiashonnan. “Pa motibu di sirkunstansianan desafortuná Scout’s Place a pèrdè un tiki di su atrakshon. Nos empeño ta pa no solamente restorá i modernisá Scout’s Place den su antiguo gloria, pero pa te asta ampli’é despues di tempu. Esaki lo tin un impakto importante pa ekonomia di Saba. Banda di salbaguardiá empleo awor i den futuro, nos ta spera ku Scout’s Place lo bolbe logra atraé turistanan pa bin Saba.”

Awor ku e kompra ta un echo, PMCN riba término kòrtiku lo kuminsá traha riba e plan di renovashon kaminda ta hasi esfuerso pa embolbí partidonan lokal optimalmente. Pa futuro eksplotashon ta hibando kombersashonnan ku diferente partido.

“Finalisashon di e kompra akí, meimei di e era di Corona, ta indiká ku PCN ta determiná pa duna un aporte esensial na futuro di Boneiru, St. Eustatius i Saba i ku nos tin konfiansa den futuro di e tres islanan presioso akí”, segun Linkels.