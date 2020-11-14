Inclement weather interrupts flag hoisting on St. Martin Day

As St. Martiners, we feel a sense of pride, and are elated and proud to see the St. Maarten flag flying high at the Bell’s Lookout Point, especially on St. Martin Day. As such, preparations were made to raise the flag on St. Martin Day.

Unfortunately, due to the inclement weather expected and experienced, which was predicted to include heavy rainfall and high speed winds, the flag was not hoisted.

The decision was made not to hoist the oversized flag as per advice received from the relevant authorities.

The flag will continue to fly high as long as weather permits.