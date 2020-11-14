GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Inclement weather interrupts flag hoisting on St. Martin Day

REDAKSHON 0 Comments , , , , , , ,

 

Inclement weather interrupts flag hoisting on St. Martin Day

 

As St. Martiners, we feel a sense of pride, and are elated and proud to see the St. Maarten flag flying high at the Bell’s Lookout Point, especially on St. Martin Day. As such, preparations were made to raise the flag on St. Martin Day. 

Unfortunately, due to the inclement weather expected and experienced, which was predicted to include heavy rainfall and high speed winds, the flag was not hoisted. 

The decision was made not to hoist the oversized flag as per advice received from the relevant authorities.

The flag will continue to fly high as long as weather permits.

 

You May Also Like

Seremonia di Klousura C.O.C. World Cup di Draughts (Dam) Na Marriot Hotel

REDAKSHON 0

Gezaghebber Rijna : Situashon na Boneiru otro for di Hulanda  Boneiru ta prepará su mes riba infekshon ku vírùs di corona  / Gezaghebber Rijna : Situatie op Bonaire anders dan in Nederland  Bonaire bereidt zich voor op coronabesmetting  / Governor Rijna: Bonaire’s situation is different than the Netherlands Bonaire makes preparations for the possibility of Coronavirus infection 

REDAKSHON 0

Faillissement Banco Del Orinoco / Bankruptcy of Banco del Orinoco / Quiebra Banco del Orinoco

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: