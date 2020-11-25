Government of Sint Maarten

** 8 confirmed COVID-19 cases today **

As of November 24th, there were eight (8) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery rate of six (6) persons; bringing the total active cases to eighty- nine (89). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand and twenty (1020).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty- seven (87) people in home isolation. Two (2) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- five (25).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to nine hundred and six (906). One hundred and seventy- four (174) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1390 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 7200 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek would hereby like to inform the public that the “numbers tested outside of the airport” will be updated on a weekly basis, due to the laboratory’s reporting now once a week to CPS