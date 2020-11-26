St. Maarten welcomes JetBlue inaugural flight from Newark, New Jersey

Philipsburg – JetBlue’s inaugural flight from Newark, New Jersey, landed in St. Maarten on Saturday, November 21st. St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) representatives were present to welcome the arriving passengers and crew with tokens of appreciation. A plaque was also given to JetBlue representatives on behalf of the government and people of St. Maarten to commemorate the flight. Arriving passengers were greeted with the sounds of steelpan music and offered guavaberry liqueur for tasting. “I’m very happy to be able to fly from Newark to St. Maarten. It feels great to be back after these past few months,” JetBlue Captain Paul Getman stated in an invited comment.

“We are very happy to see another JetBlue gateway open to St. Maarten with Newark. This has been an ongoing relationship dating back to 2008 with our first flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport. With four gateways now servicing St. Maarten, it shows the confidence JetBlue has in the destination and we look forward to the continuous hard work and great working relationship that we’ve fostered,” STB Director May-Ling Chun said.