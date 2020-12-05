Police are investigating a explosión and fire that took place on the Zozo moran drive in cole bay.

Central police dispatch recived several calls on Saturday morning around 08.00 am about an explosión where 2 persons recieved serious burn wounds after an that took place in an appartement above the church on zozo moran drive. One of the victims was transported to the SMMC by a private vehicle. The second victim was treated on the scene by the ambulance personnel. The severity of the victims injured are not known.

The fire was quickly contained by the personnel of the fire department.

Detectives and forensisch are busy with the investigation.





