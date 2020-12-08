GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Rouge et Noir Casino temporarily allowed to open via Cannegieter Street

REDAKSHON

 

Philipsburg – The Minister of TEATT Ludmila de Weever made the decision to allow Rouge et Noir Casino to use the emergency exit door on Cannegieter Street as a temporary entrance to the casino until January 15, 2021. This will allow sufficient time for Rouge et Noir casino to carry out structural repairs to the building without impacting the livelihoods of its employees. After this date, the casino must resume using its main entrance on Back Street, which is in accordance with the original license conditions. Noncompliance with this decision will result in the closure of the casino.

