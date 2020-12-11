Aktualmente tin un ‘storing’ den área di Banda Abou debí na un kabel mayor ku a kibra den direkshon di Fontein pa Pannekoek.

Nos téknikonan ta trahando duru pa por remediá e situashon mas pronto ku ta posibel. Ta trata di un trabou intensivo debí ku e kabel ta bou di tera, pues mester koba pa yega kaminda e pipá ta kibrá pa por hasi e trabounan di reparashon.

Mientrastantu ta solushoná e ‘storing’ aki Aqualectra a opta pa un sistema di ‘schakel’ pa aliviá habitantenan di Banda Abou. Lo suministrá koriente pa 2 ora pa e barionan di Dokterstuin, Barber, Lelienberg, Westpunt i un parti di Sta. Martha. Despues 7’or di anochi i pa mas o ménos 2 ora lo kita koriente for di e barionan menshoná pa por aliviá e barionan den bisindario di Rio Magdalena i Pannekoek tambe. Lo kontinuá ku e sistema di ‘schakel’ te ora ku kaba di kambia e kabel pa por restablesé e ret di koriente pa suministrá koriente na e área di Banda Abou kompletu.

Nos ta pidi nos sinsero diskulpa pa tur posibel inkumbiniensia. Sigui nos página di Facebook pa tur ‘update’.

The area of Banda Bou is currently experiencing an outage due to a broken main cable on the route from Fontein to Pannekoek.

Our technicians are working diligently to solve the issue as soon as possible. Solving the issue is time-consuming as it concerns digging and repairing an underground cable.

While we work to solve this outage, Aqualectra opted to apply load reduction so as to manage the power supply to alleviate residents of Banda Bou. We will provide power for two hours to the neighborhoods of Dokterstuin, Barber, Lelienberg, Westpunt, and a part of Sta. Martha. After 7 pm tonight we will switch electricity away from the abovementioned neighborhoods for about two hours to provide the neighborhoods of Rio Magdalena and Pannekoek with power. We will continue to switch between neighborhoods until the cable has been replaced and the whole area of Banda Bou can be reconnected to the power grid.

We once again sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Please follow our Facebook page to receive the latest updates.

Op dit moment is er een storing te Banda Abou veroorzaakt door een breuk in een hoofdkabel in de richting van Fontein tot Pannekoek.

Onze technici zijn hard aan het werken om deze situatie zo snel mogelijk op te lossen. Het gaat om intensieve werkzaamheden aangezien deze kabel onder de grond zit. Dus er moet gegraven worden om te komen tot de gebroken kabel zodat de reparatiewerkzaamheden uitgevoerd kunnen worden.

Terwijl Aqualectra bezig is om deze storing op te lossen, kiest Aqualectra voor een schakelprogramma teneinde het ongemak van de bewoners van Banda Abou te verminderen. De volgende wijken Dokterstuin, Barber, Lelienberg, Westpunt en een deel van Sta. Martha zullen voor 2 uren stroom hebben. Na 7 uur ‘s avonds, voor ongeveer 2 uren, zal de stroomvoorziening voor de genoemde wijken weer onderbroken worden om de wijken in de buurt van Rio Magdalena en Pannekoek van stroom te voorzien. Zo zal het schakelprogramma voortgezet worden totdat de kabel veranderd is en de stroomvoorziening van heel Banda Abou weer hersteld is.

We bieden onze welgemeende excuses aan voor mogelijk ongemak. Volg onze Facebookpagina voor alle update.