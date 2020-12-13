Kaminda ku e drùk di awa ta abou por spera esaki mehorá segun e trabounan pa pone koriente ta kontinuá. Tene kuenta ku ora e awa bin bèk e por bin ku algu di e residuo den pipa.

Households that are experiencing low water pressure will see this improve as the power supply is further re-established. Please take into account that once the water is fully restored some residue will flow first from the pipes. We ask the community to please stay tuned and follow our Facebook page for more information on the latest developments regarding the power supply.