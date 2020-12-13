Klientenan ku tin produktonan ku por bini na remarke pa ‘claim’Aqualectra:

Klientenan ku tin produktonan ku por bini na remarke pa ‘claim’, por primi riba e siguiente link pa entregá nan petishon: https://www.aqualectra.com/report-a-claim/

Nos ta pidi komunidat pa keda pendiente i sigui nos página di Facebook pa keda altanto di e situashon di koriente.

Customers who have goods that are eligible to claim, can report a claim via this link: https://www.aqualectra.com/report-a-claim/

We ask the community to please stay tuned and follow our Facebook page for more information on the latest developments regarding the power supply.