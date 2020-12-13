NOTISIA 

Despues ku mas di 80 persona a traha henter anochi a restablesé koriente den mas di 75% di barionan na e momentu aki. Poulatinamente ta traha riba duna koriente na tur bario na Kòrsou.

Nos ta pidi komunidat pa keda pendiente i sigui nos página di Facebook pa keda altanto di e situashon di koriente.

After more than 80 persons worked throughout the night to re-establish power, 75% of neighborhoods have now been connected to power. Gradually all neighborhoods will be connected to power. We ask the community to please stay tuned and follow our Facebook page for more information on the latest developments regarding the power supply.

