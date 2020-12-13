Nos téknikonan na e momentu aki ta hasiendo esfuerso pa restablesé koriente pa Kòrsou.ANUNSIO DI AQUALECTRA:

ANUNSIO DI AQUALECTRA

Nos téknikonan na e momentu aki ta hasiendo esfuerso pa restablesé koriente pa Kòrsou. Lamentablemente ta konfrontando problema ku instabilidat riba e ret.

Esaki a pone ku e kapasidat di suministro di koriente no ta sufisiente pa kumpli ku e demanda. Ora esaki tuma lugá, outomátikamente e sistema ta kita algun bario for di e ret di koriente pa protehá esaki.

ANNOUNCEMENT FROM AQUALECTRA

Our technicians are still at work to re-establish power to all areas in Curaçao. Regretfully we are still facing instability on the grid. As a consequence, the power supply cannot meet the power demand. Because of the demand exceeding capacity, the system will protect the grid and automatically switch power off some neighborhoods. Our sincere apologies for the continued inconvenience.