Bahada drástiko den okupashon di hotèl a konsekuensia di COVID-19. / Drastic decrease in hotel occupancy Due to COVID-19.

Bahada drástiko den okupashon di hotèl

a konsekuensia di COVID-19.

Willemstad, 4 di mei 2020 – No ta un sekreto ku COVID-19 a afektá ekonomia kompletu gravemente, e sektor di Turismo i Hospitalidat tambe a sufri impaktonan grave.

Na luna di mart di 2020 Kòrsou a konosé un okupashon di hotèl di 34.1%. Esaki ta un bahada signifikante di 54.2% kompará ku 2019 (74.4%). E tarifa promedio diaro (ADR) a konosé un oumento di 7% kompará ku 2019, di $175.87 pa $188.26 den 2020. Pa loke ta trata e entrada pa kamber disponibel, sifranan ta indika un bahada drastiko di 51%. E entrada pa kamber disponibel na 2019 tabata $130.83 i na 2020 e tabata $64.17.

Kompará ku luna di febrüari (promé ku COVID-19 tabata un echo na Kòrsou) okupashon di hotèl a baha ku 54.8%. Di 75.4% na luna di febrüari pa 34.1% na luna di mart. E tarifa promedio diario a konosé un subida minimo di 0.6% mientras ku e entrada pa kamber disponibel a baha ku 54.5%. E tarifa promedio diario na luna di febrüari tabata $187.12 i na mart el a bira $188.26. Na febrüari e entrada pa kamber disponibel tabata $141.03 i na mart el a baha bira $64.17.

E bahada desafortunadamente drastiko den sifra ta konsekuensia di e pandemia di COVID-19, e siere di frontera i tambe medidanan di lock down.

Ekonomia di Kòrsou ta dependé di bishitantenan di afo. Esaki ta nifiká ku e preshon i nesesidat lo ta enorme pa habri frontera bèk ya komo no tin demanda.

Di akuerdo ku president i CEO di CHATA, “Rekuperashon di nos industria no ta dependé solamente di faktornan interno, pero tambe kon mundu lo respondé despues di e COVID-19 krisis akí. E pandemia aki lo kambia e idea di ‘business as usual’ i nos plan di rekuperashon mester ta mas flexibel posibel.

Na su debido tempu, nos ta kere tambe ku nos mester ta e promé den habri nos pais bèk pa negoshi. Si nos no kuminsá plania pa futuro, e krisis finansiero lo ta mas grandi ku e krisis di salubridat aktual. Nos tin un oportonidat úniko pa hiba nos destinashon, infrastruktura gubernamental i nos manera di hasi negoshi na un nivel mas haltu, pero esaki ta rekerí kurashi i un mentalidat ‘out of the box’ pa re-inventá nos mes komo pais. For di baha nos gastu di hasi negoshi, manehonan nobo, un reforma di impuesto inovativo, esakinan ta algun ingrediente pa un plan di rekuperashon pa nos industria di turismo, pero aún miho, pa nos pais.”

Pa Kòrsou por rebibá su industria di turismo, tur stakeholder mester traha huntu pa indentifiká produkto i merkadonan nobo i alabes invertí den forsa laboral den turismo i hospitalidat. E kaminda pa rekuperashon ta largu, sinembargo, e trayekto largu ta kuminsá ku un solo paso.

Sifranan ta basá riba 10 hotèl ku ta miembro di CHATA, kual ta representá alrededor di 2500 kamber.

Drastic decrease in hotel occupancy

Due to COVID-19.

Willemstad, May 4, 2020 – It’s no secret that COVID-19 has gravely affected the entire economy, the tourism and hospitality sector being one that has also suffered great impacts.

In March 2020 Curaçao had a hotel occupancy of 34.1%. This is a significant decrease of 54.2% compared to 2019 (74.4%). The Average Daily Rate (ADR) increased with 7% compared to 2019, from $175.87 to $188.26 in 2020. As for the revenue per available room (RevPar), the numbers indicate a drastic decrease of 51%. The revenue per available room in 2019 was $130.83 and in 2020 it was $64.17.

Compared to the month of February (before Curaçao was affected by COVID-19), hotel occupancy decreased with 54.8%, from 75.4% in February, to 34.1% in March. The ADR experiences a minimal increase of 0.6%, while the RevPar decreased with 54.5%. The ADR in the month of February was $187.12 and in March it became $188.26. In February, the RevPar was $141.03 and in March it decreased to $64.17.

The unfortunate drastic decrease in numbers were influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the closing of the Curaçao borders as well as the lock down implemented locally.

Curaçao’s economy depends on tourists. This means that there will be an enormous pressure and necessity to open the borders again, since there is currently no demand.

In agreement with president and CEO of CHATA, “Recovery of our industry doesn’t only rely on internal factors, but also how the world will respond after this COVID-19 crisis, this pandemic will change the landscape of “business as usual” and our recovery plan must be as comprehensive as-possible. In time, we also believe that we must be the first mover to open back our country for business. If we don’t start planning for the future, our financial crisis will be bigger than our current health crisis. We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to take our destination, government infrastructure and how we do business to the next level, but this requires courage and an out of the box thinking to re-invent ourselves as a country. From lowering our cost of doing business, new policies in place, to an innovative tax reform, these are just a few ingredients of a much-needed recovery plan for our tourism industry, but better yet for our Country”.

In order for Curaçao to revive its tourism industry, all key stakeholders must work together in identifying new products and markets and invest in the tourism and hospitality workforce. The road to recovery might be long, but the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

These numbers were based on 10 CHATA hotel members, which represent roughly 2500 rooms.