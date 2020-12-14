20201213 – Cijfers Covid-19

Di e 8 hendenan ku a tèst pa Covid-19, 1 a resultá di ta positivo.

Di personanan ku a tèst positivo e siman akí, mayoria ta hende lokal ku tabatin kontakto ku personanan di Kòrsou ku a bini nos isla pa negoshi.

Riba 13 di desèmber tin 9 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru.

Tin 142 persona ku a rekuperá i no tin ningun persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

Onder de 8 geteste mensen is er 1 positief geval van Covid-19 ontdekt.

Van de meeste positief geteste personen is de bron bekend. De meeste personen die de afgelopen week positief hebben getest, zijn inwoners van Bonaire die contact hebben gehad met zakelijke bezoekers uit Curaçao.

Op 13 december telt Bonaire 9 actieve gevallen van Covid-19.

142 personen zijn hersteld en er zijn geen ziekenhuisopnamen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

1 of the 8 persons who tested for Covid-19 got an positive result.

The source of the contamination of people who have tested positive the past week is known. Most people who tested positive are residents of Bonaire who had contact with work related visitors from Curaçao.

On December 13th Bonaire has 9 active cases of Covid-19.

142 persons have recovered and no people are admitted in hospital.

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.

Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

