Asosiashon mundial di SER-nan ta reuní virtualmente den aña di corona Reunion di direktiva di AICESIS 2020

Wereldwijde vereniging van SER’en virtueel bijeen in coronajaar

Bestuursvergadering AICESIS 2020

WILLEMSTAD, 16 december 2020 – De wereldwijde vereniging van sociaaleconomische adviesraden en vergelijkbare instituten AICESIS komt op donderdag 17 december 2020 virtueel bijeen voor haar jaarlijkse bestuursvergadering. Tijdens deze bijeenkomst, waaraan SER Curaçao als bestuurslid zal deelnemen, zullen de laatste ontwikkelingen rondom de activiteiten van AICESIS worden besproken en zal worden stilgestaan bij de vooruitzichten voor het nieuwe jaar. Onder meer zullen het financiële verslag en het activiteitenverslag van AICESIS over 2019 worden behandeld en zal nader van gedachten worden gewisseld over de toegevoegde waarde van de samenwerking met de internationale arbeidsorganisatie ILO en het sociaaleconomisch comité van de Verenigde Naties ECOSOC. De bestuursleden krijgen verder de gelegenheid om kort uit te weiden over de wijze waarop de regio’s die zij vertegenwoordigen omgaan met de sociaaleconomische effecten van de COVID-19 crisis.

De laatste bestuursvergadering vond vorig jaar maart plaats in Curaçao waarbij afgevaardigden van achttien landen elkaar in de conferentiezaal van het Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino ontmoetten. De AICESIS bestuursvergadering 2019 werd gevolgd door een workshop over digitale revolutie. Meer informatie hierover is te vinden op deze website onder de rubriek ‘Actueel/Conferenties’ (https://ser.cw/actueel/conferenties/).SER Curaçao is sinds 2017 actief lid van het bestuur namens de regio Latijns-Amerika en het Caribisch gebied. Ook vervult SER Curaçao de rol van waarnemend secretaris-generaal van AICESIS voor de regio. Meer informatie over de taken en activiteiten van AICESIS is te vinden op www.aicesis.com.

Op de foto: De delegatie van de Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) van Curaçao tijdens de viering van het twintigjarig bestaan van de internationale vereniging van sociaaleconomische adviesraden en vergelijkbare instituten AICESIS vorig jaar oktober in Boekarest, Roemenië.

Worldwide association of SERs will gather virtually in corona year

Board meeting AICESIS 2020

WILLEMSTAD, December 16, 2020 – The global association of economic and social advisory councils and similar institutions AICESIS will meet virtually on Thursday, December 17, 2020, for its annual board meeting. During this meeting, in which SER Curaçao will participate as board member, the latest developments regarding the activities of AICESIS will be discussed as well as the prospects and activities for the new year. Among other things, AICESIS’ financial report and activity report for 2019 will be reviewed, as well as the added value of the cooperation with the International Labour Organization ILO and the United Nations Economic and Social Council ECOSOC. The board members will also have the opportunity to briefly elaborate on how the regions they represent deal with the socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

The last board meeting took place in March 2019 in Curaçao where delegates from eighteen countries met in the conference room of the Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino. The AICESIS board meeting 2019 was followed by a workshop on digital revolution. More information can be found on the website of SER Curaçao under the heading ‘Actueel/Conferenties (https://ser.cw/actueel/conferenties/). SER Curaçao has been an active member of the board on behalf of the Latin American and Caribbean region since 2017. SER Curaçao also fulfils the role of acting Secretary-General of AICESIS for the region. More information about the tasks and activities of AICESIS can be found at www.aicesis.com.

On the photo: The delegation of the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao during the celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the International Association of Socio-Economic Advisory Councils and Similar Institutions AICESIS in October 2019 in Bucharest, Romania.

Asosiashon mundial di SER-nan ta reuní virtualmente den aña di corona

Reunion di direktiva di AICESIS 2020

WILLEMSTAD, 16 di dezèmber 2020 – E asosiashon mundial di konsehonan ekonómiko i sosial i institushonnan similar AICESIS lo reuní virtualmente djaweps 17 di dezèmber próksimo pa su reunion anual di direktiva. Durante e reunion aki, na kua SER di Kòrsou lo partisipá, lo interkambiá riba e último desaroyonan rondó di e aktividatnan di e asosiashon i lo para ketu na e perspektivanan i aktividatnan pa e aña benidero. Entre otro lo eksaminá e informe finansiero i e informe di aktividatnan di AICESIS di aña 2019 i lo analisá e balor agregá di e kooperashon ku organisashon internashonal di trabou (ILO) i e konseho ekonómiko i sosial di nashonnan uní (ECOSOC). E miembronan di direktiva tambe lo haña e oportunidat pa splika brevemente kon e regionnan ku nan ta representá ta atendé ku e efektonan sosioekonómiko di e krísis di COVID-19.

E último reunion di e direktiva di AICESIS a tuma lugá na mart di aña pasá na Kòrsou kaminda delegadonan di diesocho pais a reuní den sala di konferensia di Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino. E reunion di direktiva 2019 a ser siguí pa un tayer riba revolushon digital. Pa mas informashon riba e aktividat aki por bishitá a wèpsait di SER bou di e título ‘Actueel/Conferenties (https://ser.cw/actueel/conferenties/). SER Korsou for di aña 2017 ta un miembro aktivo di direktiva na nòmber di Latino Amérika i Karibe. SER Kòrsou ta asumí e kargo tambe di sekretario general athunto di AICESIS pa region. Pa mas informashon riba e tareanan i aktividatnan di AICESIS por bishita e wèpsait www.aicesis.com.

Riba potrèt: E delegashon di Konseho Ekonómiko i Sosial (SER) di Kòrsou durante e selebrashon di e di binti aniversario di e asosiashon internashonal di konsehonan ekonómiko i sosial i institushonnan similar AICESIS na òktober 2019 na Bucharest, Rumania.