Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [FONDO DI SOSTEN]: Entrante djaweps, 17 di desèmber, 4'or di atardi te ku djaweps, 23 di desèmber, 4'or di atardi empresanan ku no a logra hasi nan aplikashon pa luna di desèmber pa supsidio di salario (NOW), por hasi esaki ainda. #fondodisosten #gobiernudikorsou #covid19
