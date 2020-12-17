Hóbennan ta finalisá e proyekto ‘Mi Mundu Nobo’

Durante di e último lunanan ku a pasa, un kantidat di hóben entre 13 pa 18 aña di Kòrsou, Aruba, Boneiru, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius i Saba a partisipá na e proyekto di UNICEF, ‘Mi Mundu Nobo’. Nan konsehonan tokante kon nan mundu nobo lo mester ta, bibando den e pandemia di COVID-19 tabata sentral. E hóbennan a finalisá e trayekto ku un evaluashon i reflekshon di e proseso. 86 hóben di e seis islanan a risibí nan sertifikado di ‘Mi Mundu Nobo’ pa nan partisipashon i esfuerso durante hinter e proseso.

Ensayo pa debate

E hóbennan a konsentrá riba e pregunta: Riba kua tema gobièrnu lo mester enfatisá? Esei ta konta tantu pa e gobièrnu lokal riba e isla i e gobièrnu na Den Haag pa Karibe Hulandes. Durante e ensayonan di debate e hóbennan a siña traha un plan di lòbi i kon pa splika i motivá nan konsehonan di un manera konstruktivo.

“E ensayo a siña’mi papia mas sigur i pa no tin medio di ekspresá mi mes. Mi tabata sinti ku mi tabata prepará, pero den kuminsamentu mi tabata nervioso”, #MNW partisipante di Aruba.

Debatenan

Despues di e ensayonan di debate tabatin un seshon di debate entre e hóbennan di e diferente islanan, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius i Saba. Na mes momentu a tuma lugá un seshon di debate entre e hóbennan di Boneiru, Kòrsou i Aruba. Asina e diferente abilidatnan ku e hóbennan a siña, por a wòrdu poné den práktika.

”Mi a siña forma argumentonan lihé. Mi a haña hopi leuk pa partisipá”, #MNW partisipante di Aruba.

Kombersashon ku e diferente gobièrnunan

Riba tur e 6 islanan un enkuentro a tuma lugá ku nan gobièrnu lokal. Bestür i konsehero di kada isla a reakshoná riba e konseho di e hóbennan. Temanan konkreto a bin dilanti, entre otro e ampliamentu di fasilidat pa ku deporte, mehorá enseñansa pa medio di internèt i mas posibilidat pa partisipashon di e hóben.

”Nan tabata skuchando atento”, #MNW partisipante di Bonaire.

Pa kulminá, un kombersashon virtual a tuma lugá entre e hóbennan di Boneiru, Sint Eustatius i Saba ku e sekretario di estado Raymond Knops di e Ministerio di Relashonnan Interior i Relashonnan di Reino; tambe nan a papia ku miembro di parlamento Stieneke van der Graaf. Tur dos a reakshoná riba e konsehonan ku algun tep práktiko; entre otro pa kuminsá un kombersashon ku e skolnan i korant, pa aki tambe elaborá riba nan konsehonan.

Na Kòrsou tantu e minister di Desaroyo Sosial, Labor i Bienestar sr. Hensley Koeiman i presidente di Staten sra. Anamaria Pauletta a keda hopi impreshoná i satisfecho ku e proyekto.

”lo mi ke pa tur e hóbennan ku a partisipá, por sinta i dialogá ku e sobrá ministernan i parlamentarionan”, #MNW partisipante di Kòrsou.

Partisipashon di mucha i hóben

E proyekto ‘Mi Mundu Nobo’ ta un trabou konhunto den Karibe Hulandes ku UNICEF, gobièrnunan lokal di kada isla i e Ministerio di Relashonnan Interior i Relashonnan di Reino. Ku e proyekto di ‘Mi Mundu Nobo’ UNICEF i e gobièrnunan ke pone énfasis riba e importansia pa duna mucha i hóben e oportunidat pa duna nan opinion riba temanan ku ta konserní nan.

‘Youth finalize the ‘My New World’ project’

Dozens of young people between the ages 13 and 18 from Curacao, Aruba, Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius and Saba have participated in the UNICEF ‘My New World’ project these past few months. Central to their advice was how their ideal world should look like in light of the corona crisis. The young people finalized the trajectory with an evaluation and reflection of the process. 86 young people from the six islands received ‘My New World’ certificates for their participation and the effort during the whole process.

Debate practices

The youth focused on the question: what topics should the government work on? This counts for both the local government on the island, and for the Caribbean Netherlands, the national government in The Hague. During the debate trainings the young people learned how to make lobby plans and how they could explain and motivate their advice in a constructive manner.

“The training for the debate was extremely smooth and was loads of fun. This training set the standard of what needs to be done in a debate and how to debate on an international level. I felt that I was prepared for the debate and performed well”, #MNW participant form Sint Maarten.

Debates

Following the debate trainings there was an interisland debate between the youth from Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius and Saba. At the same time the youth from Bonaire debated with their peers from Curacao and Aruba. This way the debating skills the youth acquired could be put to practice right away.

“What I found went well was the interaction between the islands and the new information I learned”, #MNW participant from Sint Eustatius.

Conversations with the governments

On all the six islands, the young people had a meeting with their local government. Ministers, parliamentarians, commissioners, and island council members all had a moment to discuss the youth’s advice with them. Concrete topics were discussed such as the expansion of sport facilities, improvement of the online education and more possibilities for youth participation.

“I feel that we did get the opportunity to spread our ideas as youth and address our concerns”, #MNW participant from Sint Maarten.

Finally the youth form Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba had virtual discussions with State Secretary Raymond Knops of the Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations and with Member of Parliament Stieneke van der Graaf. Both discussed the advice and gave some practical tips such as for the young people to all to have a conversations with their schools and local newspapers to discuss their advice.

Child/youth participation

The ‘My New World’ project in the Dutch Caribbean is a cooperation between UNICEF, the governments from the different islands and the Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations. With the #MyNewWorld project, UNICEF and the governments want to emphasize the importance of giving children the opportunity to have their voices heard on topics that concern them both directly and indirectly.

‘Jongeren ronden project ‘Mijn Nieuwe Wereld’ af’

Tientallen jongeren tussen de 13 en 18 jaar van Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius en Saba hebben de afgelopen maanden meegedaan aan het UNICEF project ‘Mijn Nieuwe Wereld’. Centraal stonden hun adviezen over hoe een nieuwe wereld er aangezien de aanhoudende de coronacrisis uit moet zien. De jongeren ronden het traject af met evaluatie en reflectie gesprekken. In totaal krijgen 86 jongeren op de zes eilanden ‘Mijn Nieuwe Wereld’ certificaten voor hun deelname en inzet tijdens het hele proces.

Debattrainingen

De jongeren concentreerden zich op de vraag: met welke thema’s zou de overheid aan de slag moeten? Dat geldt zowel voor de lokale overheid op het eiland als, voor Caribisch Nederland, de overheid in Den Haag. Tijdens debattrainingen leerden ze over het maken van een lobbyplan en hoe ze hun adviezen konden toelichten en motiveren op een constructieve manier.

“Het heeft me geleerd veiliger te kunnen praten en niet meer bang te zijn om mezelf uit te drukken. Ik voelde dat ik er klaar voor was, maar in het begin was ik natuurlijk zenuwachtig”, #MNW deelnemer uit Aruba.

Debatten

Volgend op de debattrainingen was er een intereilandelijk debat tussen jongeren uit Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius en Saba. En tegelijkertijd debatteerden jongeren uit Bonaire met hun leeftijdsgenoten uit Curaçao en Aruba. Zo konden de opgedane debatvaardigheden direct in praktijk worden gebracht.

“Ik heb geleerd om snel argumenten te bedenken. Ik vond het heel leuk om mee te doen”, #MNW deelnemer uit Aruba.

Gesprekken met overheden

Op alle zes de eilanden heeft een ontmoeting met de lokale overheid plaatsgevonden. Bestuurders en eilandsraadsleden gingen in op de adviezen van de jongeren. Concrete thema’s kwamen aan de orde zoals de uitbreiding van sportfaciliteiten, verbetering van het online onderwijs en meer mogelijkheden voor jeugdparticipatie.

“Ze waren aandachtig aan het luisteren”, #MNW deelnemer uit Bonaire.

Tot slot vond er virtueel gesprekken plaats tussen jongeren van Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba met staatssecretaris Raymond Knops van het Ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties en met Tweede Kamerlid Stieneke van der Graaf. Beiden gingen in op de adviezen met praktische tips zoals om in gesprek te gaan met de scholen en kranten om hier hun advies ook te bespreken.

Kinder/Jongerenparticipatie

Het ‘Mijn Nieuwe Wereld’ project in de Nederlands Cariben is een samenwerking tussen UNICEF, de overheden van de verschillende eilanden en het Ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties. Met het #MijnNieuweWereld project benadrukken UNICEF en de overheden het belang om kinderen de kans te bieden om hun mening te geven over onderwerpen die hen direct en indirect aangaan.

