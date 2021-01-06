The Curacao Boxing Association (CuraBox) presents “The battle of the middleweights” on Sunday January 17 and will start 2021 with a Bang.

Audience is not allowed, but there will be a live stream from 6 till 7 pm.

This event will be COVID-proof and the event will be made possible by ADC that sponsors the COVID tests and AA Boxing that sponsors the facility. The board of CuraBox, chaired by Edwin Baas, is also very grateful to FDOK (Federashon Deporte i Olimpiko Korsou) who always supports the non-profit organization.

There will be two bouts of 3 rounds of 3 minutes between boxers in the Middleweight division (69-75 kg).

Chris Elliott vs Kurt Neuman and Raekwon Baas vs Ronin Prince.

Chris Elliott (23) from Pro-Fit was born December 1997 in Jamaica. Chris made a victorious ring debut in boxing at “Fighters of the Caribbean 2014”. Chris was also successful in Thai-kickboxing (in Aruba and in Curacao at “Fighters of the Caribbean 2017”) and MMA (on both editions of “Honor Fight League” in 2017 and 2018).

Kurt Neuman (23) from Attaf Fighting Factory was born December 1997 in Curacao. Kurt appeared at various CuraBox events, like; “Tribute to Muhammad Ali” in 2016, “The noble art of boxing” in 2016 and “Tribute to Ibi Zimmerman” in 2017. In 2020 Kurt boxed two sparring matches, both of which he decided prematurely.

Raekwon Baas (18) from Baas Sports was born August 2002 in Curacao. Raekwon supposed to make his debut in Aruba in September 2019, however, the bout and all other competitions after that were canceled. Raekwon did the sparring bouts in 2020 with success and won the 1st place of the “Power Punch Challenge” in the category younger than 18. He prepared for the youth championships in The Netherlands, that were cancelled, but Raekwon will use the preparation for his official debut against an experienced opponent.

Ronin Prince (18) from Attaf Fighting Factory was born April 2002 in The Netherlands. Ronin made a victorious boxing debut May 2018 at “Roll with the punches”. The same year Ronin won at the age of 16 impressive of a 5 years older opponent. June 2019 Ronin won an Aruban boxer even more impressive in the 2nd round. As kickboxer Ronin fought in Uruguay, Suriname, Colombia, Aruba, Curacao and he should participate at the 2020 World Championships in Thailand, but that event was cancelled because of COVID-19. In 2020 Ronin boxed the main event of the sparring bouts.