Government of Sint Maarten express condolences on passing of Gordon “Butch” Stewart

Date: January 7, 2021

 

Government of Sint Maarten express condolences on passing of Gordon “Butch” Stewart

 

Philipsburg – The Ministry of TEATT wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to the Stewart family and the wider Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts family on the passing of Gordon “Butch” Stewart OJ CD, founder of Sandals Resorts International.

 

“Butch Stewart was a pioneer and true innovator in the hotel industry and his passion for the Caribbean inspired many. When I lived in London it made me so proud each time I saw London black cabs draped in the Sandals logo,” stated Minister of TEATT Ludmila de Weever.

 

Minister de Weever has been in contact with Adam Stewart, the son of Gordon “Butch” Stewart to relay condolences on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten.

