Sifra Covid-19 Cijfers Covid-19 20210111

Boneiru tin 121 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 riba 11 di yanüari 2021. Di e 105 hendenan ku a tèst pa Covid-19, 25 a resultá di ta positivo. Ta trata di resultadonan di último dianan ku mester a drenta. Ta investigá e fuente i kontaktonan. E personanan infektá ta den isolashon. Nan famia i kontaktonan ta den karentena. Tin 1 persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19.

Pa baha e sifra di kontagio ta importante pa mantené e reglanan di higiena, manera tene 1,5 meter distansia i laba man ku awa i habon pa evitá kontagio ku e vírùs di corona.

Hasi un tèst si bo tin keho. Por dura promé bo haña resultado. Importante ta pa keda warda den karentena. No sali pa bo no kontagiá otro persona.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru



Bonaire telt 121 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op 11 januari 2021. Onder de 105 geteste mensen zijn er 25 positieve gevallen van Covid-19 ontdekt. Het gaat om resultaten van afgelopen dagen die nog moest worden verwerkt. Bron en contactonderzoek is opgestart. De besmette mensen zijn in isolatie. Hun contacten en gezinsleden zijn in quarantaine. Er is 1 ziekenhuisopname door Covid-19.

Om het aantal besmettingen omlaag te krijgen is het belangrijk om je te houden aan de instructies, zoals 1.5 meter afstand houden en handen wassen om besmetting met het coronavirus te voorkomen.

Heb je klachten laat je testen. Het kan zijn dat door de vele testen het even wat langer duurt voor dat de uitslag bekend is. Belangrijk is om het resultaat thuis in quarantaine af te wachten. Ga niet de straat op omdat je anderen kan besmetten.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Bonaire has 121 active cases of Covid-19 on January 11, 2021. 25 of the 105 people tested, had a positive result for Covid-19. The numbers are high because it includes result of the past days. Contact tracing has started. The infected persons are in isolation. Their family members and contacts are in quarantine. 1 person is in hospital due to Covid-19.

To bring these numbers down it’s important to maintain the hygiene instructions, as keep 1.5 meter distance and wash your hands with water and soap regularly to prevent infection with the Coronavirus. Take a test if you feel sick. It can take a while before you get the result. It’s important to wait the result in quarantine. Do not go outside before you get your result because you can infect other people.



Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.

Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.



#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru