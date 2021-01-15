From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, January 14th 2020

Last request to claim confiscated scooters

Over the last six months, the police of Sint-Maarten (KPSM) have issued several notices to owners of scooters and other vehicles, which were impounded over the last year to visit the police station and collect these items. After several public requests, very few owners have shown up to retrieve their vehicles.

Through this press release the Police of Sint-Maarten, would again like to request does persons, who may own, any of these vehicles, which are impounded at the police station, to visit the station and collect their property as soon as possible

Persons still wishing to retrieve their bike(s) can now do so until the end of January 2021. The scooters and motorbikes that are allowed to be retrieved are those that were taken out of circulation, because they were being used in a way that was against the law, for instance, used without insurance, or because they had a technical problem.

Bikes that are confiscated for further investigations will not be available for retrieval. The Prosecutor’s office is the only entity allowed to return a bike confiscated after investigation purposes.

If you know your bike or scooter is present at the police station, you can take it home with you if you can present the following documents: a proof of your identity (a driver’s license, identity card or passport) and proof that you are the rightful owner of the scooter/motorbike. You will also have to show proof of insurance and inspection for the scooter/motorbike.

If you can do so, your motorbike/scooter or car will be returned to you.