CTB i UoC ta firma Memorandum of Understanding / Memorandum of Understanding signed between the CTB and the UoC 

CTB i UoC ta firma Memorandum of Understanding

WILLEMSTAD- 14 di yanüari 2021 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) i University of Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez (UoC) a firma un Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Firmamentu di e MoU ta resultado di reunionnan entre CTB i e universidat ku e propósito pa formalisá un struktura no eksklusivo di koperashon entre e dos partidonan. E MoU ta enserá programanan di interkambio i kolaborashon entre e partidonan den áreanan di konosementu, desaroyo sostenibel i ekspanshon di industria di turismo. CEO di CTB sr. Paul Pennicook i Rector Magnificus di UoC, dr. Francis de Lanoy a firma e MoU. Na e okashon akí sr. Pennicook a remarká: “Nos ta mira firmamentu di e MoU ku UoC komo un manera pa kontribuí na desaroyo di e kapital humano nesesario pa industria di turismo. Studiantenan di e estudio di International Hospitality & Tourism Management ta e personanan ku den futuro lo mester bai duna guia na e industria importante aki. P’esei kada invershon den nan desaroyo awor akí por ta di gran balor pa nan futuro karera”. Sr. De Lanoy na su turno a indiká ku: “Nos mester hasi uso di e periodo di COVID akí pa prepará nos hóbennan debidamente pa ekipá nan pa yuda e sektor pa lanta atrobe e industria di turismo i hospitalidat di nos isla. E enfoke internashonal di e programa lo duna nan e konosementu i abilidatnan pa no traha solamente lokalmente, pero tambe globalmente. E poder di nos isla ta den nos mes hendenan i nos diversidat. Ta p’esei mes e slogan di UoC ta: “Kreando Kapasidat Lokal pa un Futuro Global”.

E MoU ta kubri un total di 8 área, entre nan: desaroyo di proyektonan di investigashon na interes di e industria di turismo, envolvimentu di studiantenan den ehekushon di investigashonnan, interkambio di informashon, rekursonan i publikashonnan akadémiko i eksplorashon di áreanan di interes den kuadro di desaroyo di merkadeo i produkto kaminda lo por optené sertifikadonan rekonosé/akreditá ku ta na interes di tur dos partido.

For di aña pasá ya partidonan a kuminsá duna kontenido na e MoU kaminda studiantenan a haña entre otro un ‘guest lecture’ di e CEO di CTB. Tambe CTB a duna un presentashon na kuminsamentu di e programa di estudio i e seshon di entrega di sertifikado komo parti di e periodo di stazje kòrtiku ku e studiantenan a eksperensiá na Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Avila Beach Hotel, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort i Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino.

Memorandum of Understanding signed between the CTB and the UoC

WILLEMSTAD – January 14, 2021 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and the University of Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez (UoC) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This MoU is the result of several meetings between the CTB and the university to formalize a non-exclusive framework of co-operation between the two parties. It covers exchange and collaboration programs between the parties in the areas of knowledge, sustainable development and tourism industry expansion. The MoU was signed by CTB CEO, Paul Pennicook and Rector Magnificus of the UoC, Dr. Francis de Lanoy. Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Pennicook stated: “We see the signing of this MoU with the UoC as a way to contribute to the development of the human capital the tourism industry needs. The students enrolled in the International Hospitality & Tourism Management program are the ones who will have to lead this important industry in the future. That is why every investment made in their development now could be of great value to their future careers.” Dr. De Lanoy, in turn, said: “We should avail ourselves of this COVID period to duly prepare our young people to enable them to support the sector in rebuilding the Tourism and Hospitality Industry of our island. The international focus of the program will provide them with the knowledge and skills to not only be able to work locally, but also globally. The power of our island lies in our people and diversity, that’s why the UoC’s slogan is not without reason: “Building local strength for a global future”.

In total, the MoU covers eight areas, including the development of research projects in the interest of the tourism industry, the involvement of students in conducting research, the interchange of information, resources and academic publications, and the exploration of areas of interest within the context of marketing and product development, with certification/accreditation options available to both parties.

The parties already started living up to the spirit of the MoU last year when, for instance, students received a guest lecture by CTB’s CEO along with support through presentation during the orientation at the onset of the program and certification session as part of the real life work program at Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Avila Beach Hotel, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort and Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino.