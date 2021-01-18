NOTISIA PRONOSTIKO DI TEMPU 

Djaluna Djamars Djárason Djaweps Djabièrnè

áwaseru aislá
vários áwaseru
áwaseru aislá
tiki nubia
Rain probability: 40% 40% 60% 20% 0%
High: 29ºC / 84ºF 30ºC / 86ºF 29ºC / 84ºF 31ºC / 88ºF 31ºC / 88ºF
Low: 24ºC / 75ºF 24ºC / 75ºF 24ºC / 75ºF 24ºC / 75ºF 25ºC / 77ºF
Sunrise time: 07:01 07:01 07:01 07:01 07:01
Sunset time: 18:32 18:32 18:33 18:33 18:34
Wave heigth (meters): 1 – 1.5 1 – 1.5 1.5 – 2.0 1 – 1.5 1 – 1.5

Pronóstiko

Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djamars mainta 06:00 o.l., 19 di yanüari 2021.
Kompilá: djaluna 18 di yanüari 2021, 05:00 o.l. (09:00 UTC).

Tempu: Shelu lo varia entre parsialmente i momentonan hopi nublá ku algun yobida leve te moderá durante transkurso di dia.

Temperatura máksimo lo alkansá 29ºC i temperatura mínimo 24ºC.
Solo ta sali 07:01 i ta baha 18:32 o.l.

Bientu: Direkshon generalmente ost i moderá; forsa 3 te 4 (11 te 30 km/ora, 7 te 16 nudo). Durante momentunan di áwaseru, basta fuerte te fuerte den ráfaga; forsa 5  te 6 (31 te 50 km/h , 17 te 27 nudo).

Situashon general: Durante di e promé mitar di siman, áreanan di nubia lo krusa nos region i trese de bes en kuando momentunan ku basta nubia i áwaseru.

Kondishon di laman: Trankil te moderá ku olanan entre 1 i 1.5 meter (3 i 5 pia).

Fenómeno spesial: Ningun.

Perspektiva te djárason mainta: Parsialmente te temporalmente hopi nublá ku algun yobida pasahero.

Meteorólogo: Correa.

 

