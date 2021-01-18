|Djaluna
|Djamars
|Djárason
|Djaweps
|Djabièrnè
áwaseru aislá
áwaseru aislá
vários áwaseru
áwaseru aislá
tiki nubia
|Rain probability:
|40%
|40%
|60%
|20%
|0%
|High:
|29ºC / 84ºF
|30ºC / 86ºF
|29ºC / 84ºF
|31ºC / 88ºF
|31ºC / 88ºF
|Low:
|24ºC / 75ºF
|24ºC / 75ºF
|24ºC / 75ºF
|24ºC / 75ºF
|25ºC / 77ºF
|Sunrise time:
|07:01
|07:01
|07:01
|07:01
|07:01
|Sunset time:
|18:32
|18:32
|18:33
|18:33
|18:34
|Wave heigth (meters):
|1 – 1.5
|1 – 1.5
|1.5 – 2.0
|1 – 1.5
|1 – 1.5
Pronóstiko
Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djamars mainta 06:00 o.l., 19 di yanüari 2021.
Kompilá: djaluna 18 di yanüari 2021, 05:00 o.l. (09:00 UTC).
Tempu: Shelu lo varia entre parsialmente i momentonan hopi nublá ku algun yobida leve te moderá durante transkurso di dia.
Temperatura máksimo lo alkansá 29ºC i temperatura mínimo 24ºC.
Solo ta sali 07:01 i ta baha 18:32 o.l.
Bientu: Direkshon generalmente ost i moderá; forsa 3 te 4 (11 te 30 km/ora, 7 te 16 nudo). Durante momentunan di áwaseru, basta fuerte te fuerte den ráfaga; forsa 5 te 6 (31 te 50 km/h , 17 te 27 nudo).
Situashon general: Durante di e promé mitar di siman, áreanan di nubia lo krusa nos region i trese de bes en kuando momentunan ku basta nubia i áwaseru.
Kondishon di laman: Trankil te moderá ku olanan entre 1 i 1.5 meter (3 i 5 pia).
Fenómeno spesial: Ningun.
Perspektiva te djárason mainta: Parsialmente te temporalmente hopi nublá ku algun yobida pasahero.
Meteorólogo: Correa.
