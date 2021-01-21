Turismo di Estadia desèmber 2020

WILLEMSTAD- 20 di yanüari 2021 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá un kantidat di 9.909 turista di estadia pa luna di desèmber. E kantidat aki sigur tabata un desapunto. Pa motibu di Covid-19, Kòrsou a introdusí restrikshon di biaha pa Kòrsou na mart 2020. Gradualmente a kuminsá trese kambio den e restrikshonnan pa ku entrada na Kòrsou medio luna di yüni pa e islanan di Karibe Hulandes i seguidamente pa Europa riba promé di yüli 2020. Durante e di 3 kuartal di aña 2020 (yüli, ougùstùs, sèptèmber) Kòrsou a risibí 8.195, 9.227 i 10.420 turista di estadia respektivamente. Durante e di 4 kuartal (òktober, novèmber, desèmber) Kòrsou a risibí 13.556, 13.705 i 9.909 turista di estadia respektivamente. E motibu di e kaida den kantidat di turista di estadia na luna di desèmber ta relashoná direktamente ku e konseho di biahe negativo anunsiá pa Gobièrnu Hulandes na komienso di desèmber, na momentu ku a pone Kòrsou riba kódigo oraño. E desaroyo aki tin su impakto negativo tambe riba e kantidat di turistanan for di Hulanda pa e próksimo temporada.

Na luna di desèmber, Kòrsou a risibí 7.092 turista for di Hulanda kual ta 61% ménos ku e kantidat risibí na desèmber 2019. For di Alemania un kantidat di 306 turista a keda registrá. Na desèmber, 35% di turistanan prosedente for di Europa a keda den un ‘resort hotel’ (esta hotèl chikí, grandi i bùngalo). Durante e lunanan anterior e kantidat ku tabata keda den un ‘resort hotel’ tabata 55%; esaki tambe ta un di e otro efektonan di e konseho di biahe negativo. Di otro banda, e kantidat averahe di estadia di turistanan na luna di desèmber sí tabata muchu mas haltu. Turistanan prosedente for di Europa a keda kasi 4 anochi adishonal na desèmber 2020 kompará ku desèmber 2019. Na desèmber 2020 e averahe di anochi tabata 13.6, miéntras na desèmber 2019 un averahe di 10.0 anochi a keda registrá.

E echo ku Kòrsou tabata risibí for di Estádos Unídos turista solamente for di 4 estado kombiná ku un kantidat limitá di aerolínea a pone ku Kòrsou a risibí na luna di desèmber 960 turista for di USA. Un kantidat di 10% di e total di turista risibí na luna di desèmber ta prosedente di USA. Un total di 137 turista a bishitá nos for di Canada. For di region Karibe, Kòrsou a risibí 424 turista di estadia na desèmber, primordialmente for di e islanan den Reino Hulandes.

Sifranan yanüari te ku desèmber 2020

Kòrsou a registrá na 2020 un total di 174.871 turista di estadia. Esaki ta solamente 38% di e total risibí na 2019. Aña 2020 a kuminsá hopi fuerte; 62% di e kantidat total di turista di estadia ku a bishitá Kòrsou a keda risibí durante e promé 3 lunanan di aña. Mayoria di nos bishitantenan ta prosedente di Europa (64%), sigui pa Nort Amérika, 19% ta prosedente for di e region aki. Sur Amérika, Karibe i sobra di mundu a registrá 8%, 6% i 3% respektivamente.

CEO di CTB, Paul Pennicook a remarká, “mirando e echo ku Kòrsou a keda poné riba kódigo oraño dor di Hulanda, nos ta antisipá un reto pa loke ta trata e kantidat di bishitante mensual for di Hulanda den e promé kuartal di 2021. Nos ta keda karga speransa ku e konseho di biahe lo keda adaptá pronto di manera ku nos lo por kuminsá risibí turistanan hulandes bèk. Mientrastantu CTB ta sigui promové Kòrsou den e merkadonan di enfoke awor ku e restrikshonnan pa ku entrada na Kòrsou a keda eliminá pa sobrá di mundu. E ophetivo pa sobrá di e aña aki ta pa stimulá demanda for di tur merkado”.

December stayover visitors’ performance

WILLEMSTAD – January 20, 2021

December Visitor Arrivals 2020

The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 9,909 stayover visitors for the month of December, which was a disappointing way to end the year. Because of Covid-19 Curaçao introduced travel restrictions back in March 2020. The travel restrictions began to be lifted mid-June with the Dutch Caribbean islands followed by Europe on July 1. For the third quarter (July, August, September) we welcomed 8,195, 9,227 and 10,420 stayover arrivals, respectively. For the fourth quarter (October, November, December) we welcomed 13,556, 13,705 and 9,909 stayover arrivals, respectively. The disappointing numbers for December are directly related to a negative travel advice announced by the Dutch Government early in December, placing Curaçao to code orange. This development is also having a negative impact on future arrivals from the Netherlands.

For December, we welcomed 7,092 Dutch visitors, which is 61% less than December 2019. Out of Germany, we registered 306 visitors. Of these European visitors 35% stayed in resort hotels in December. This compares to 55% staying in previous months, which is another impact of the negative travel advice. On the other hand, we noticed a much higher average stay in December. European visitors spent almost four additional nights compared to December 2019. The average night spent was 13.6, while December 2019 we registered 10.0 nights.

With the lifting of travel restrictions for only four US states, combined with limited air service we welcomed 960 visitors out of the United States of America in December. The share of arrivals from the USA is 10%. One hundred and thirty seven visitors were welcomed out of Canada.

From the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 424 stayover visitors in December, primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands.

Year to date: January through December 2020

For 2020, we have welcomed 174,871 stayover visitors reaching only 38% of the number of visitors registered in 2019. We look back at a strong start of 2020 where 62% of all stayover arrivals was welcomed in the first three months of the year. The majority of our visitors originated from Europe (64%); followed by North America where 19% share in arrivals was from the region. South America, Caribbean and the rest of the world registered 8%, 6% and 3% respectively.

“With Curaçao being designated to code orange by the Netherlands, we foresee challenging monthly arrivals from the Netherlands in the first quarter of 2021. We remain hopeful that the travel advice will change soon, so that we can once again welcome the Dutch visitors. Meanwhile CTB continues to promote Curaçao in its key markets, now that travel restrictions have been lifted for the rest of the world. The objective is to stimulate demand across all markets for the rest of the year”, commented CTB CEO, Paul Pennicook.