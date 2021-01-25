NOTISIA PRONOSTIKO DI TEMPU A tremor occurred 24 jan 2021, at about 23:20. It’s epicenter was southwest of Sint Maarten January 25, 2021 REDAKSHON 0 Comments A tremor occurred 24 jan 2021, at about 23:20. It’s epicenter was southwest of Sint Maarten, more or less half way between the isle and Saint Croix. The magnitude was 5.2 on the Richter Scale. Was it felt in your area ? Just let us know !! KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related
