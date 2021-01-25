NOTISIA PRONOSTIKO DI TEMPU 

A tremor occurred 24 jan 2021, at about 23:20. It’s epicenter was southwest of Sint Maarten

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

A tremor occurred 24 jan 2021, at about 23:20. It’s epicenter was southwest of Sint Maarten, more or less half way between the isle and Saint Croix. The magnitude was 5.2 on the Richter Scale. Was it felt in your area ? Just let us know !!

 

You May Also Like

Kombersashon produktivo entre Promé Minister Rhuggenaath i Sekretario di Estado sr. Knops

REDAKSHON 0

Homenahe na Direktor di Skol Prinses Margriet

REDAKSHON 0

Weersverwachting voor Curaçao en omgeving geldig tot donderdagmiddag 12:00 uur, 22 juni 2017.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: