CHATA ta anunsiá Direktor Nobo

Willemstad, 2 di febrüari 2021 – Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association ta kontentu di anunsiá ku entrante promé di febrüari 2021, sra. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas a keda postulá komo Direktor di Maneho. E direktor nobo di CHATA ta kontentu pa traha i kolaborá eksitosamente ku su miembro i sosionan.

Anteriormente, Seferina-Rojas tabata direktor i ko-fundadó di e kompania konsehero CRISP. Tambe e ta konosí pa su temporada na KPMG Dutch Caribbean, kaminda el a traha alrededor di 11 aña komo Senior Commerce Manager i e último añanan komo Chief Corporate Affairs. Promé ku esaki el a traha alrededor di 8 aña na ABN AMRO na Amsterdam. E funshonario nobo di CHATA a studia Komunikashon i Turismo i Rekreashon i tin eksperensia amplio den merkadeo, komunikashon i benta den sektor korporativa i a kuminsá su karera den sektor di turismo, pa loke ta trata insentivonan, kongresonan i biahenan korporativa. Seferina ta mira e funshon nobo akí komo un reto fantastiko, kaminda e ta kontentu di brinda su sosten, kompromiso i eksperensia pa guia e sektor durante e tempunan difisil akí. “Si bo por kontribuí na e sektor di mas importante di nos pais, esei ta un oportunidat fantastiko” – segun Seferina.

CHATA ta un asosashon na interes i bienestar di e sektor di hospitalidat i turismo di Kòrsou, hotèlnan, resortnan, apartamentonan, aeroliñanan, pero tambe tur otro kompanianan ku ta ligá. Na tur, CHATA ta konta ku mas o menos 225 miembro. Turismo na Kòrsou a konose un kresementu signifikante último añanan i a bira e pilar ekonomiko di mas grandi. Tambe pa loke ta trata nos produkto interno brutu, entrada di divisa i oportunidat di trabou, por konsiderá ku turismo su kontribushon ta supstansial.

Manera ta konosí e sektor a sufri un impakto grandi aña pasá a konsekuensia di COVID-19. CHATA ta traha huntu ku gobièrnu, su miembro i sosionan intensivamente riba un rekuperashon pronto di e sektor.

CHATA lo presentá su direktor nobo na su miembronan, di un manera festivo i inovativo durante su promé evento di aña, riba 11 di febrüari próksimo.

Willemstad, 2 februari 2021 – de Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association maakt met genoegen bekend dat mevrouw Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas per 1 februari 2021 is aangesteld als de nieuwe Managing Director. De nieuwe CHATA directeur kijkt uit naar een succesvolle samenwerking met haar members, stakeholders en partners in de sector.

Seferina-Rojas was hiervoor directeur en mede-oprichter van het advies bureau CRISP. Zij is ook bekend van haar tijd bij KPMG Dutch Caribbean. Daar werkte zij bijna 11 jaar als Senior Commerce Manager en de laatste jaren als Chief Corporate Affairs. Seferina-Rojas was daarvoor ruim acht jaar werkzaam bij Abn Amro Bank te Amsterdam. De nieuwe topfunctionaris van CHATA heeft Communicatie en Toerisme & Recreatie gestudeerd. Zij heeft ruime ervaring in marketing, communicatie en sales in de corporate sector en startte haar carrière in de toeristische sector met name in de incentives, congressen en business travel. Seferina geeft aan deze nieuwe functie als een fantastische uitdaging te zien, waarbij zij graag haar support, commitment en ervaring inzet om de sector door deze zware tijden te begeleiden. “Als je een bijdrage mag leveren aan de belangrijkste sector van ons eiland, dan is dat een fantastische kans”, aldus Seferina.

CHATA is de belangvereniging van de Curaçaose Hospitality & Tourism sector; hotels, resorts, appartementenhouders, airlines, maar ook alle andere aan het toerisme gelieerde bedrijven. In totaal telt CHATA zo’n 225 leden. Het toerisme op Curaçao is de afgelopen jaren fors toegenomen, waarmee de toeristische sector is uitgegroeid tot de grootste economische pijler van onze economie. Ook qua aandeel van het bruto binnenlands product (bbp), deviezeninkomsten en werkgelegenheid levert het toerisme een substantiële bijdrage.

Zoals bekend heeft de sector in het afgelopen jaar in verband met Covid-19 een zware deuk opgelopen. CHATA werkt hierbij – samen met de overheid, haar members, partners en stakeholders – vol toewijding aan een spoedig herstel van de sector.

CHATA zal tijdens haar New Year event op 11 februari aanstaande haar nieuw aangestelde directeur op ludieke wijze aan haar members presenteren.

CHATA Introduces New Managing Director

Willemstad, February 2, 2021 – The Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association is pleased to announce that Ms. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas will be appointed as the new Managing Director effective February 1, 2021. The new CHATA director is looking forward to a successful collaboration with its members, stakeholders and industry partners.

Seferina-Rojas was previously director and co-founder of the consultancy firm CRISP. She is also known for her time at KPMG Dutch Caribbean. There, she worked for almost 11 years as a Senior Commerce Manager and in recent years as Chief Corporate Affairs. Seferina-Rojas previously worked for more than eight years at Abn Amro Bank in Amsterdam. CHATA’s new top official has studied Communication and Tourism & Recreation. She has extensive experience in marketing, communication and sales in the business world and started her career in the online sector with name in incentives, conferences and business travel. Seferina says she sees this new position as a fantastic challenge, where she is happy to use her support, commitment and experience to use the sector through these difficult times. “If you can contribute to an important sector of our island, then that is a fantastic opportunity,” said Seferina.

CHATA is the association of the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism sector; hotels, resorts, apartment, airlines, but also all other companies associated with tourism. In total, CHATA has over 225 members. In recent years, tourism in Curaçao has become the largest economic pillar of the economy. Tourism also makes a substantial contribution in terms of share of gross domestic product (GDP), foreign exchange income and tourism.

As is known, the sector suffered a serious dent in the past year in connection with COVID-19. CHATA works with dedication – together with the government, its members, partners and stakeholders – to a speedy recovery of the sector.

CHATA will present its newly appointed director to its members in a fun and unique way during its New Year’s event on 11 February.