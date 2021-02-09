Special guest trainer and former world champion Thai boxing, Soumia Abalhaja, gave some great classes Monday February 8 at Baas Sports Curacao.

The members of Baas Sports, both young and old, were very satisfied.

Edwin Baas: “Because of my international contacts, we often receive champions and top trainers who train and / or provide guest lessons at Baas Sports. This way you offer the members something extra that they greatly appreciate. The guests also love to do. Soumia’s passion for the sport was also clearly visible in the way she taught classes and she also enjoyed doing it very much. I do not always approach the press when there is a guest trainer, but without compromising the others, I now approach the press because Soumia has several talents.”

Soumia became Dutch champion, Benelux champion, world champion of the WPKL (World Professional Kickboxing League), world champion of the WFCA (World Full Contact Association) and World Champion Muay Thai League, a tournament with 8 champions). Besides being a fighter Soumia is also known as a presenter, actress and singer.