Rei Willem Alexander ta hiba kòmbersashon ku Gobernador di Kòrsou
Geplaatst op 18 February 2021 dor di Ministerio Asuntunan General i Promé Minister
WILLEMSTAD-
Djamars, dia 16 di febrüari último, Su Mahestat Rei Willem Alexander a tene un kòmbersashon via di medionan digital ku Gobernador di Kòrsou, Su Ekselensia Lucille George-Wout.
Durante e kòmbersashon akí, Rei Willem Alexander a risibí informashon tokante aktualidat i desaroyonan na Kòrsou.
