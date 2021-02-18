GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Rei Willem Alexander ta hiba kòmbersashon ku Gobernador di Kòrsou

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Geplaatst op 18 February 2021 dor di Ministerio Asuntunan General i Promé Minister

WILLEMSTAD-

Djamars, dia 16 di febrüari último, Su Mahestat Rei Willem Alexander a tene un kòmbersashon via di medionan digital ku Gobernador di Kòrsou, Su Ekselensia Lucille George-Wout.

Durante e kòmbersashon akí, Rei Willem Alexander a risibí informashon tokante aktualidat i desaroyonan na Kòrsou.

