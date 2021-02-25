NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Rekordatorio pa búskeda di e hóben Juweely Ignatius.

KOMUNIKADO DI PRENSA 078 / 2021
24 febrüari 2021
Rekordatorio pa búskeda di e hóben Juweely Ignatius.
Departamentu di Komunikashon i Prevenshon

KUERPO POLISIAL KÒRSOU SIRBI I PROTEHÁ

Polis ta pidi búskeda di e hóben, Juweely Q. Ignatius, nasé na Kòrsou di 16 aña di edat.
Djamars 8 di desèmber 2020, alrededor di 9’or di mainta Juweely tabata na un instansia na
Mgr. Nieuwindtstraat. E hòben aki a logra hui bai for di e sitio i no a regresá JJIC/GOG.
Juweely tabatin un karson di jeans i un poloshirt di skol koló blou kla bistí. Na su pia e
tabatin un kèts pretu ku ros marka Puma.

Polis ta supliká tur hende ku por duna kualke informashon tokante di Juweely pa tuma
kontakto ku polis na number di telefòn 917 òf na e number anónimo 108.
Nos ke rekordá ku yuda skonde un hóben ku ta bou di supervishon, esaki ta kastigabel pa
lei.

