The Curacao Boxing Association CuraBox has again successfully organized covid-proof boxing bouts last Saturday, February 27th. This time at Supreme Boxing Center.

In the Welterweight division, Delano Streedel (66.4 kg) from Supreme Boxing Center won Fabian Williams (67.6 kg) from Team Farao. Streedel won unanimously on points. In the Middleweight class Dwinley Mathilda (75.3 kg) from Supreme Boxing Center won Kurt Neuman (74.5 kg) from Attaf Fighting Factory. Mathilda won in the third round

Edwin Baas, president of the non-profit organization, would like to thank; the other board members of CuraBox for their great effort and contribution, all participating teams and boxers and all volunteers, such as; the competition officials (referees, judges, timekeeper), the ring announcer Mario Marquez and special guest from the Netherlands, Nourdin Johri. Nourdin Johri, a former Muay Thai champion and top referee, handed out the trophies and medals and will give various seminars in Curacao in the coming week. Baas also thanks MLS (Medical Laboratory Services) and Cabana beach for sponsoring the Covid tests, Supreme Boxing Centre for sponsoring the facilities, Sport.cw for the livestream that was viewed a lot and anyone who has not been named but has contributed.