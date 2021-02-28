The Curacao Boxing Association CuraBox has again successfully organized covid-proof boxing bouts last Saturday, February 27th. This time at Supreme Boxing Center.
In the Welterweight division, Delano Streedel (66.4 kg) from Supreme Boxing Center won Fabian Williams (67.6 kg) from Team Farao. Streedel won unanimously on points.
In the Middleweight class Dwinley Mathilda (75.3 kg) from Supreme Boxing Center won Kurt Neuman (74.5 kg) from Attaf Fighting Factory. Mathilda won in the third round
Edwin Baas, president of the non-profit organization, would like to thank; the other board members of CuraBox for their great effort and contribution, all participating teams and boxers and all volunteers, such as; the competition officials (referees, judges, timekeeper), the ring announcer Mario Marquez and special guest from the Netherlands, Nourdin Johri. Nourdin Johri, a former Muay Thai champion and top referee, handed out the trophies and medals and will give various seminars in Curacao in the coming week. Baas also thanks MLS (Medical Laboratory Services) and Cabana beach for sponsoring the Covid tests, Supreme Boxing Centre for sponsoring the facilities, Sport.cw for the livestream that was viewed a lot and anyone who has not been named but has contributed.
De Curacao Boxing Association CuraBox heeft afgelopen zaterdag, 27 februari, wederom met succes covid-proof bokswedstrijden georganiseerd. Dit gebeurde dit keer bij Supreme Boxing Centre.
In het Welterweight won Delano Streedel (66.4 kg) van Supreme Boxing Centre. Streedel won unaniem op punten van Fabian Williams (67.6 kg) van Team Farao.
In het Middleweight won Dwinley Mathilda (75.3 kg) van Supreme Boxing Centre. Mathilda won door opgave in de derde ronde van Kurt Neuman (74.5 kg) van Attaf Fighting Factory
Edwin Baas, voorzitter van de non-profitorganisatie, bedankt de overige bestuursleden van CuraBox voor hun grote inzet en bijdrage, alle deelnemende teams en boksers en alle vrijwilligers, zoals; de wedstrijdofficials (scheidsrechters, juryleden, tijdwaarnemer), de ring announcer Mario Marquez en speciale gast uit Nederland, Nourdin Johri. Nourdin Johri, voormalig Muay Thai kampioen en topscheidsrechter, reikte de trofeeën en medailles uit en zal de komende week diverse seminars geven op Curaçao. Baas bedankt ook MLS (Medical Laboratory Services) en Cabana beach voor het sponsoren van de Covid tests, Supreme Boxing Centre voor het sponsoren van de faciliteiten, Sport.cw voor de livestream die veel bekeken is en iedereen die niet genoemd is maar wel heeft bijgedragen.
