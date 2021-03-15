Importante: Ora bo tin keho bai tèst, asta ora bo tin keho leve manera fèrkout, doló di garganta anto keintura.

Awe 15 di mart 2021 tin 253 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru. Tur kaso aktivo ta trata di hende di Boneiru. Di e 98 personanan ku a tèst ayera, 41 a resultá di ta positivo. 20 hende a rekuperá di Covid-19. Tin 5 persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19.

Ta importante pa ora bo tin keho bai tèst. Importante ta pa keda warda den karentena. No sali pa bo no kontagiá otro persona. Pa baha e sifra di kontagio ta importante pa mantené e reglanan di higiena. Tene 1,5 meter distansia i laba man ku awa i habon pa evitá kontagio ku e vírùs di corona.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rònt di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Belangrijk: Bij klachten laat je testen, ook bij beginnende klachten zoals verkoudheid, wat keelpijn en verhoging.

Op 15 maart 2021 zijn er 253 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire. Alle actieve gevallen zijn inwoners van Bonaire. Er zijn gisteren 98 personen getest en het resultaat van 41 personen is positief. 20 mensen zijn hersteld van Covid-19. Er zijn 5 ziekenhuisopnames door Covid-19.

Heb je klachten? Laat je testen. Belangrijk is om het resultaat thuis in quarantaine af te wachten. Ga niet de straat op, omdat je anderen kan besmetten. Om het aantal besmettingen omlaag te krijgen is het belangrijk om je te houden aan de instructies, zoals 1.5 meter afstand houden en handen wassen om besmetting met het coronavirus te voorkomen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Important: If you have symptoms such as a cold, sore throat or fever, you can get tested to see if you are infected.

On March 15, 2021 there are 253 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. All active cases are inhabitants of Bonaire. Yesterday 98 people were tested and the results of 41 people are positive. 20 people recovered and there are 5 hospital admission due to Covid-19.

Get tested if you feel sick. It could take a while before you receive the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your results because you can infect other people. To bring the number of infections down and prevent infection with the Coronavirus it is important to maintain hygiene instructions such as keeping a social distance of at least 1.5 meters and washing your hands regularly with water and soap.

Do you have a fever, a sore throat or other complaints that might be related to Covid-19? Then stay at home and call 0800-0800. Apply hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and sleep sufficiently. Take care of yourself and those around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru