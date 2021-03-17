Government of Sint Eustatius

STATIA PREPARES FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF ADDITIONAL ASSISTED LIVING HOMES IN LODI

The preparations for the construction of 5 additional assisted living homes and 5 emergency homes has started yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

The first step is to clear the buildings of old construction material (see pictures attached). The excavator on the picture will be used to demolish the buildings, which is scheduled for next week. Excavators are heavy construction equipment consisting of a boom, dipper (or stick), bucket and cab on a rotating platform known as the “house”.

The 5 additional assisted living homes and the 5 emergency homes will be built to alleviate the housing shortage on Statia and to provide families with temporary housing. The additional homes will be constructed adjacent to the 10 existing assisted living homes at the Felicia Viola van Zanten Complex in Lodi.

The groundbreaking for the first home is scheduled for next week.

On the pictures the building that will be demolished. Also on the pictures : Ingrid Whitfield, Project Coordinator (standing next to the excavator), Elizabeth Jones, Policy Advisor Social (in the excavator), both working for the Directorate of Social Domain. Also on the picture the Managing Director of Innovative Business Solution, Mr. Carlyle Tearr (contractor of the project), standing outside the excavator.

Pictures by Mr. Michael Spanner, GIS.