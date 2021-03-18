MINISTER MARTINA TA HABRI PORTA DI TROPICSHOPPING.COM KOMO E PORTAL PA MUNDU KUMPRA NOS PRODUKTO I SERVISIONAN

Willemstad, 17 di Mart 2021 – Curaçao Industrial and International Trade Development Company N.V. (CURINDE) konstantemente ta inová pa por brinda nos komersiantenan den nos Zona Ekonómiko i Parke Industrial Brievengat, mas i mihó akseso na mundu, pa nan por hasi nan negoshi. Un portal pa e-commerce dinámiko, fásil pa usa i al dia ta parti di e esfuerso aki.

Resientemente Minister enkargá ku desaroyo ekonómiko dr. Steven Martina, a inougurá tropicshopping.com. E portal modèrno aki a surgi a base di komentarionan di e propio komersiantenan ku ta usa Kòrsou komo Plataforma pa eksportá pa region enpartikular i mundu engeneral.

P3 Capital

Curinde den esaki a kombiná esfuerso ku P3 Capital, pa banda di krea i manehá e plataforma, tambe atraé kompanianan establesé pafó di Kòrsou, pa usa tropicshopping.com komo e sitio for di kua nan por hasi komersio elektróniko.

Tropicshopping.com ta duna realse na su nòmber, siendo un Plataforma lokal speshalmente pa kompra. Hopi importante na dje ta ku e ta ofresé diferente posibilidat pa hasi pago, sea ta ku credit card, Maestro debit card òf via sistema Paypal. A pone atenshon speshal pa keda garantisá transporte fásil i kumbiniente.

Vishon ekonómiko i interkambio di talento

Eksportashon di no únikamente produkto, pero tambe di servisio i konosementu ta forma parti di e vishon di Gobièrnu di Kòrsou. Interkambio di talento ta kos di futuro. CURINDE i P3 Capital a inisia TropicTalent.com ku lo fasilitá un tipo di interkambio di talento asinaki. P’esei na e momentunan aki CURINDE i P3 Capital ta trahando riba un koperashon ku Universidat di Kòrsou, unda tin studiantenan di diferente área di spesialisashon ku por ofresé nan servisio pafó di Kòrsou.

CURINDE, huntu ku su partner P3 Capital, ta spera di e forma aki kontribuí na mas desaroyo ekonómiko for di Kòrsou pa mundu i desaroyo di nos Zona Ekonómiko i Parke Industrial Brievengat atrobe den un sentro mayo di komersio.

MINISTER MARTINA OPENS TROPICSHOPPING.COM AS

THE WORLD’S PORTAL FOR BUYING OUR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

WILLEMSTAD, March 17, 2021 — The Curaçao Industrial and International Trade Development Company N.V. (CURINDE) is constantly realizing innovations in order to offer merchants in our Economic Zone and Industrial Park Brievengat more and better access to anywhere in the world for the purpose of doing business. A dynamic e-commerce portal, that is easy to use and up to date, is a part of this effort.

Recently Minister Steven Martina of Economic Development inaugurated Tropicshopping.com.

This modern portal is Curinde’s answer to requests by merchants themselves who use Curaçao as a platform for export to the region particularly but also to the world in general.

P3 Capital

Curinde is collaborating with P3 Capital to develop and manage the platform, while also attracting companies established abroad that want to use Tropicshopping.com as the site for their e-commerce. Tropicshopping.com is living up to its name, as a local platform that specializes in purchasing. Important in this regard are the multiple payment options offered, like credit cards, Maestro debit cards or Paypal. Special attention is given to insure easy and affordable transportation.

Economic vision and talent exhange

Exporting not only goods but also services and knowledge is part of the economic vision that the Government of Curaçao has. Talent exchange is the future. Curinde and PR Capital initiate TropicTalent.com which will facilitate such talent exchange. That is why Curinde and P3 Capital want to secure a cooperation with the University of Curaçao that has students in several areas of specialization, who could offer their services beyond the borders of Curaçao.

Curinde and its partner P3 Capital want to trigger more economic development ‘from Curaçao to the world’. Another goal is to transform our Economic Zone and our Industrial Park Brievengat once more into a major commercial center.