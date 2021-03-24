Importante: Si bo tin keho keda kas, no bai traha i yama 0800 – 0800.

Awe 23 di mart 2021 tin 461 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru. 3 di e kasonan aktivo ta bishitante di Boneiru. Di e 77 personanan ku a tèst ayera, 27 a resultá di ta positivo.

1 persona mas a fayesé. 29 hende a rekuperá di Covid-19. En total tin 11 persona den hospital. Tin 6 persona hospitalisá na Boneiru. A transportá 4 persona pa hospital na Kòrsou i 1 persona pa hospital na Aruba. 3 personá ta haña kuido intensivo den hospital na Boneiru.

Ta importante pa ora bo tin keho bai tèst. Importante ta pa keda warda den karentena. No sali pa bo no kontagiá otro persona. Pa baha e sifra di kontagio ta importante pa mantené e reglanan di higiena. Tene 1,5 meter distansia i laba man ku awa i habon pa evitá kontagio ku e vírùs di corona.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rònt di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Belangrijk: Bij klachten blijf thuis, ga niet werken en bel 0800 – 0800.

Op 23 maart 2021 zijn er 461 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire. 3 van de actieve gevallen zijn bezoekers. Er zijn gisteren 77 personen getest en het resultaat van 27 personen is positief. 1 persoon is overleden. 29 mensen zijn hersteld van Covid-19. Er zijn in totaal 11 ziekenhuisopnames door Covid-19. 6 personen zijn opgenomen in het ziekenhuis op Bonaire. 4 personen zijn overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis op Curaçao en 1 persoon is overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis op Aruba. 3 personen liggen op de afdeling intensieve zorg van het ziekenhuis in Bonaire.

Heb je klachten? Laat je testen. Belangrijk is om het resultaat thuis in quarantaine af te wachten. Ga niet de straat op, omdat je anderen kan besmetten. Om het aantal besmettingen omlaag te krijgen is het belangrijk om je te houden aan de instructies, zoals 1.5 meter afstand houden en handen wassen om besmetting met het coronavirus te voorkomen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru



Important: If you have symptoms stay at home, do not go to work and call 0800 – 0800.

On March 23, 2021, there are 461 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 3 of the active cases are visitors. 77 people were tested yesterday and the result of 27 people is positive. 1 person died due to Covid-19. 29 people have recovered from Covid-19. There are a total of 11 hospital admissions due to Covid-19. 6 people were admitted to the hospital on Bonaire. 4 people were transferred to the hospital on Curaçao and 1 person is transferred to the hospital on Aruba. 3 people are in the intensive care department of the hospital on Bonaire.

Get tested if you feel sick. It could take a while before you receive the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your results because you can infect other people. To bring the number of infections down and prevent infection with the Coronavirus it is important to maintain hygiene instructions such as keeping a social distance of at least 1.5 meters and washing your hands regularly with water and soap.

Do you have a fever, a sore throat or other complaints that might be related to Covid-19? Then stay at home and call 0800-0800. Apply hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and sleep sufficiently. Take care of yourself and those around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru