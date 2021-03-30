Government of Sint Maarten ** Local businesses support the COVID-19 vaccination program **

** Local businesses support the COVID-19 vaccination program **

Both Domino’s Pizza and Movida Bar & Grill have provided the vaccination team at the Belair Community Center with a delicious lunch in the last two weeks. Additionally, the Belair Community Center has made the facility available for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) and the vaccination team at the Belair Community Center would like to publicly express their gratitude for this kind gesture and support!

The Belair Community Center as a vaccination location has been a great addition to the vaccination campaign, as it provides the opportunity to significantly scale up the administering of vaccines. To reach herd immunity (70% of the population vaccinated), the possibility of scaling up is very important in fighting this virus.

The Belair Community Center is very well equipped, with plenty of parking space; a shaded area where persons can stand out of the sun; it’s a central location across the road from the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC); and is very spacious inside the building. The VMT is therefore incredibly grateful, that this location was offered, to be utilized as a vaccination administering location.

“Domino’s is always there to help however we can in a time of need and crisis. We are honored to show appreciation for those helping with recovery. In this case, it is those helping with prevention by facilitating the vaccination process. Pizza seems so inconsequential compared to their daily efforts. I am happy to be there for the vaccination team with great pizzas for them to enjoy. We encourage everyone to do their part by registering for the vaccination. It’s going to be our best and safest way out of this mess,” said John Caputo, from the St. Maarten Domino’s franchise.

Anish Chugani, of Movida Bar & Grill, said: ”With this promotion, we would like to boost the morale of the front-line workers as a kind gesture. It is not an easy job, being in a very serious and high-pressured environment, so we thought we can bring some smiles in the middle of the day.” Movida was the first new restaurant opened Post COVID-19 in October 2020, and has a variety of dishes, and is operated by Avantika Thai Kitchen & Lounge & Astra Steak & Seafood in Simpson Bay.

Almost 11.500 persons have currently registered for the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the VMT encourages everyone who hasn’t registered to do so, as it is essential to prevent another outbreak like we’re currently seeing on the sister islands of Curacao and Bonaire.

Curacao reported a record number of 2234 active cases on Saturday and has gone back into lockdown due to the more contagious UK variant, which has also been found on Sint Maarten.

Members of the community are reminded to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Registration can be done via the online registration form which is available in English, Spanish, and Creole, and can be found via this link: https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/form.aspx?v=OGtn05kNmb

Both Cole Bay and Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesks are currently equipped to provide information and can assist with registration on the spot. They are open from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Monday to Friday. You must bring a form of identification when you visit the helpdesk.

Lastly, the paper-based “COVID Vaccine Registration Form” can be picked up at several locations, including CPS at the Vineyard Office Park Building, the Division of Labor Affairs at the Simpson Bay Public Service Center in Simpson Bay, doctors’ offices, the Government Administration Building, and select pharmacies.

Organizations who wish to inform their staff about the Covid-19 vaccine and vaccination program via an information session can send an email to bvdmeijden@whiteyellowcross.org

If you have a friend, parent, neighbor, or relative that may need assistance with registration, transportation, or emotional support, please do your part. If you need help with the registration process, your appointment, or wish for more information about the vaccination campaign, you can also call CPS at 914 or email: vaccination@sintmaartengov.org

Sint Maarten protected together.