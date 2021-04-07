Sint Maarten police: S.U.R investigating several robberies over the Easter weekend. 

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S. Josepha

April 6th 2021

S.U.R investigating several robberies over the Easter weekend.

Police patrols and members of the Special Unit Robberies where kept busy over the Easter weekend investigating several armed robberies that had taken place on the island.

*The police patrol were directed to a supermarket on the crossing Long wall road and Front Street on Thursday afternoon April 1st 2021 around 4:00pm for an armed robbery in progress.

On the scene the officers spoke to the victims and several witnesses. According to the information gathered, two young masked man armed with a handgun, threatened the employee and took money from the cash register. The suspects fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money in the direction of the Great-Bay Beach. This investigation into this robbery is still ongoing.

*Later that evening around 08.00 pm on April 1st 2021, central dispatch directed several patrols to the Ebenezer area where a man had caught two boys in the act of stealing a scooter out of his yard.

When he questioned the two men young about what they were doing, one of them pulled out a machete and threatened him with the weapon. Under the threat of the machete, the suspects attempted to take away the scooter in the presence of the owner. Both suspects with the initials S.L.W and M.M.S were apprehended by the patrols who arrived at the scene. Both suspects were transported to the Phillipsburg police station where they are being held for questioning.

*The special Unit Robbery is also investigating a robbery that took place on early Tuesday morning April 6th 2021, approxsemetly 3.00 am on the Airport road.

According to the preliminary investigation, it appeared that the victim was approached by two young dressed in dark clothing on a scooter, after he came out of the ATM machine on the airport road. The suspects were both armed with a firearm robbed the victim at gunpoint of his money and his scooter. After robbing the victim, the suspects fled on the scooters in an unknown direction. This investigation into this robbery is also still ongoing.

Anyone with information with about this or any of armed robberies that have taken place over the last weeks, should contact SUR detectives via + 1 721 542 2222 ext. 203, 204 or 205, the anonymous tip line 9300, send a private message via Facebook Page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website www.policesxm.sx.

Traffic Department investigating a serious road accidents on the L.B. Scott road.

The personnel of the traffic Department are investigation a serious accidents that took place on Sunday April 4th 2021 about 2.45 pm on the crossing L.B.Scott road and the Flamboyant road.

Upon investigating into what transpired, it was discovered that the driver of a grey Pick-up and driver of a motorcycle both travelling in the same direction from St Peters towards the Church-hill roundabout. At a given moment, the driver of the pickup opted to turn left to enter onto Flamboyant road. At the very same time, the gray-pick-up was being overtaken by the rider of the motorcycle who collided with the front side the pick-up.

Due to the collision the motorcycle rider received injuries to his face and back. He was treated at the scene by the personnel of the ambulance and later transported to the Sint Maarten medical Center.

Traffic department personnel could not do any investigation on the motorcycle involved in the accident, as unknown persons had removed the motorcycle from the scene of the collision prior to the arrival of patrols or traffic department.

Driver injured after an altercation with a client.

Personnel from the detectives department are busy investigation of a stabbing that took place on the evening April 2, 2021 around 05.30 pm in the vicinity of casino on Welfare road. According to the preliminary investigation, it appears that the victim made an arrangement with a man to take him to the casino on the island. An argument arose between the victim and the suspect in connection with payment that ended in a scuffle.

During the scuffle, the victim sustain a cut in the face with a knife that the suspect had in his possession. After being injured, the victim got into his car and attempted to drive home. He was later stopped on the L.B. Scott road by the police patrol who intercepted him on his way home. The victim who was bleeding profusely He was given first aid by the patrol while waiting on the arrival of the ambulance personnel.

The victim was later rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center by ambulance personnel for further treatment. He was later visited by the detective’s at the Medical Center and was to be able to shed a little light as to what transpired prior with him being injured with the knife. This investigation is currently still ongoing.