E kurason di Kòrsou ta bati.

E kurason di sektor di turismo ta bati te ahinda, pero pa kon largu mas?

Willemstad, 8 di aprel 2021 – CHATA, komo organisashon na bienestar di turismo i hospitalidat di Kòrsou, a tuma nota di e medidanan aktual i e situashon krítiko ku nos ta konfrontá. Niun hende no a spera ku nos ekonomia lo a hañ’é enfrentá ku un segundo lockdown parsial. Sinembargo, esaki ta nos realidat.

“Sektor di turismo i hospitalidat promé ku COVID tabata 40% di nos ekonomia. Den e último dies añanan e sektor a krese i bira e pilar ekonomiko di mas grandi na Kòrsou (asta mas grandi ku sektor finansiero) i ta brinda alrededor di 16.000 kupo di trabou ounke kisas tin algun ku no ta realisá esaki. Pa e motibu aki nos ta yama nos sektor e kurason di Kòrsou. E motor ekonómiko ku ta hasi mas ku simplemente pone pan riba mesa pa hopi famia riba nos isla”, segun Direktor General di CHATA, sra. Maria-Helena Seferina.

A konsekuensia di e lockdown (aunke ta parsialmente) nos ta den un krisis grandi. Hotèlnan i diferente empresa i proveedónan ligá apenas tin entrada i ta drai hopi pèrdida. Empleadonan mester bai kas temporalmente i asta tin ta pèrdè trabou kompletamente, ku tur e konsiekuensianan sosial-ekonómiko ku esaki ta trese kune. Sin mas, nos ta komprondé ku e medidanan drástiko aktual ta nesesario i na bienestar di salú públiko. Pa e motibu aki tambe nos ta enfatisá nos kompromiso i koperashon pa kumpli ku e medidanan. Un Kòrsou sigur i safe ta lo mas importante pa nos komunidat i nos ekonomia i alabes un prioridat pa turista ora nan ta skohe nan destinashon di vakashon. Huntu ku nos partnernan CTB, TUI, CAP, KLM, C15, CASHA i CRA nos ta spera ku de-eskalashon di medida pronto ta posibel, manera entre otro drive-thru i/o curb side pic- up na restorantnan pa asina nos por bolbe atraé turista den un forma safe. CHATA i e partnernan menshoná ta ofresé gustosamente kualkier sosten i koperashon den esaki. Sinembargo CHATA ta di opinion ku un plan di reskate aselerá ta nesesario pa evitá un kaída kompleto di sektor ku konsekuensia di aún mas desempleo.

Plan di reskate aselerá di gran eskala

Kiko CHATA ta referí ku un plan di reskate aselerá? Ku esaki nos ta referí na un kolaborashon entre gobièrnu i sektor privá pa salba lokual ya ta kasi pèrdí i rekuperá e konfiansa den un futuro mas briante. Un plan di reskate ku un kolaborashon public-private di gran eskala, ta e úniko manera pa surpasá e pèrdidanan katastrofiko ku nos ekonomia a sufri kaba pa motibu di COVID. Pa e motibu aki CHATA huntu ku otro partnernan den sektor ta proponé lo siguiente:

E asina yamá TVL i NOW-regeling mester keda ampliá. Aktualmente 60% di e salario brutu ta keda kubrí na lugá di 60% di e gastunan di e dunadó di trabou. E máksimo (cap) tambe mester oumentá. Demasiado empresa no ta bini na remarke o ta haña e sobresuèldo lat i ku hopi difikultat. E gastunan fiho i di salario aktual ta muchu mas haltu ku lokual ta keda ofresé pa medio di e areglo aki. Ademas, tur reserva a kaba durante e promé lockdown i e lunanan difisil ku a sigui despues. Eksperensia ta siña nos ku un rekuperashon desente ta dura alrededor di 3-5 luna. Segundamente, CHATA ta enkurashá tur instituto finansiero lokal pa ofresé programanan ‘COVID Sensitive’ o sea ‘Bounce Back Loan’. Programanan paresido ya ta keda ofresé den paisnan den eksterior i ta duna alivio rápido i konkreto na e mundu empresarial i ku esei resultadonan eksitoso.

Banda di sosten finansiero, CHATA ta anhelá pa e programa di bakunashon aselerá drastikamente i asina nos mustra ku Kòrsou ta un pueblo luchadó. E meta pa bakuná 80% di nos komunidat pa fin di aprel ta un mensahe poderoso i ta mustra mundu ei’fo ku nos no ta aseptá desafio. Pa mustra nos sosten, sektor huntu ku organisashonnan ligá na sektor ta ofresé salanan di reunion, ballrooms i tambe kapasidat humano pa asina por oumentá e kantidat di lokalidatnan pa bakuná. Tambe varios investigashon andando riba e posibilidatnan ku e pasaporte di bakuna ta trese pa e sektor di biahe. Pa tur e inisiativanan aki nos ta ofresé nos sosten, pa asina nos ekonomia surpasá e periodo difisil aki.

“Den tempu di krisis, nos ta demonstrá nos karakter real i un aktitut di luchadó i kolaborashon entre diferente partido ta krusial”, segun sra. Maria-Helena Seferina. Apesar di e desesperashon den sektor di hospitalidat i turismo, nos tin konfiansa den un futuro briante i nos no ta entregá. P’esei nos ta hasi un yamada drastiko riba nos mandatarionan, tantu e kabinete demishonario komo e gobièrnu nobo i tambe nos bankonan i otro instituto finansiero, pa huntu nos kombatí e krisis ekonómiko aki. E nesesidat di sektor ta kla: “Nos ekonomia tambe mester di un aparato di respirashon. Ta solamente ku èkstra sosten finansiero konkreto e kurason di nos ekonomia por sigui bati.

Het kloppend hart van Curaçao

Het hart van de toeristische sector klopt nog, maar voor hoe lang?

Willemstad, 8 april 2021 – CHATA, als belangenbehartiger van de toerisme en hospitality sector van Curaçao, heeft zich door de huidige maatregelen wederom moeten buigen over de ernstige situatie waar we op dit moment mee te maken hebben. Niemand had verwacht noch gehoopt dat de economie, met een tweede gedeeltelijke lockdown te maken zou krijgen. En toch is dit onze realiteit vandaag.

“De toerisme en hospitality sector was vóór Covid goed voor maar liefst 40% van onze economie. De sector is de afgelopen tien jaar uitgegroeid tot de grootste economische pilaar, zelfs groter dan de financiële sector op Curaçao en biedt ruim 16.000 banen. Sommigen beseffen dit wellicht niet. We noemen onze sector dan ook wel het kloppende hart van Curaçao. De economische motor, die meer dan alleen brood op tafel brengt voor veel gezinnen op het eiland”, benadrukt CHATA Managing Director Maria-Helena Seferina.

Door deze tweede, zij het gedeeltelijke, lockdown zijn we wederom in een grote crisis. De hotels en diverse gelieerde bedrijven en leveranciers hebben nauwelijks nog inkomsten en draaien grote verliezen. Medewerkers moeten noodgedwongen naar huis worden gestuurd of zelfs worden ontslagen met alle sociaal-economische gevolgen vandien. Desondanks begrijpen we dat de huidige drastische maatregelen, ten bate van de gezondheidszorg nodig zijn om het tij te keren. Wij benadrukken daarom ook onze volledige betrokkenheid en toewijding in het naleven van de maatregelen. Een veilig Curaçao is immers het belangrijkste voor onze gemeenschap en onze economie en een prioriteit voor toeristen bij het kiezen van hun vakantiebestemming. Samen met onze partners CTB, TUI, CAP, KLM, C15, Casha en CRA, hopen wij toch dat er gauw lichte versoepeling mogelijk zijn, zoals drive thru en/of pick up bij restaurants en we daarmee weer toeristen op een veilige manier kunnen aantrekken. CHATA en de voornoemde partners bieden graag elke support en medewerking hierbij aan. CHATA is echter van mening dat een versnelde reddingsactie nodig is, om een volledige ineenstorting van de sector, met als gevolg nog hogere werkloosheid, te voorkomen.

Grootschalige snelle reddingsactie

Wat bedoelt CHATA met een snelle reddingsactie? Wij doelen hiermee op het gezamenlijk upteamen van overheid en private sector om wat zo goed als verloren is gegaan, te redden en het vertrouwen in een betere toekomst te herstellen. Een grootschalige publiek-private reddingsactie, is de enige manier om de catastrofale verliezen die onze economie al heeft geleden door Covid, het hoofd te bieden. CHATA heeft daarom een concreet voorstel, dat gezamenlijk, met andere partners in de sector is ontwikkeld, voorgelegd:

De TVL en NOW-regeling moet uitgebreid worden. Nu wordt 60 % van het brutoloon vergoed in plaats van 60% van de werkgeverskosten. Het maximum de zogenaamde ‘cap’ dient ook verhoogd te worden. Te veel bedrijven komen helemaal niet in aanmerking, of krijgen vertraagd en met vele moeite de toelages. De huidige vaste lasten en salariskosten zijn veel hoger dan de vergoeding die vanuit deze regelingen geboden wordt. Bovendien zijn alle reserves opgegaan tijdens de eerste lockdown en de magere maanden die erna volgden. Ervaring leert dat een redelijk herstel ruim 3-5 maanden duurt;

Ten tweede roep CHATA alle lokale financiële instellingen op om ‘Covid Sensitive’, ook wel ‘Bounce Back Loan’ programma’s aan te bieden. Gelijksoortige programma’s vinden ook al plaats in andere landen in de wereld, welke concrete en snelle verlichting aan het bedrijfsleven biedt en daarmee succesvolle resultaten oplevert.

Naast additionele financiële steun is CHATA verheugd dat het vaccinatieprogramma drastisch wordt opgeschaald en we als Curaçao laten zien hoe strijdlustig we zijn. Het streven om al per eind april 80% van de bevolking een eerste prik aan te bieden, is krachtig en laat ook de buitenwereld zien dat wij ons niet laten verslaan. Om onze steun te tonen heeft de sector, samen met sector gelieerde organisaties gratis vergaderzalen, ballrooms en bemensing vanuit CHATA-members aangeboden om daarmee het aantal priklocaties verder te kunnen opschalen. Aan de andere kant wordt er bijvoorbeeld ook voorbereidend onderzoek gedaan over de mogelijkheden die vaccinatiepaspoorten brengen voor de reisbranche. Bij al deze initiatieven, bieden wij graag onze steun, om de economie zo snel mogelijk door deze zware periode te helpen.

“In tijden van crisis, laten we ons werkelijke karakter zien en is een strijdlustige houding en samenwerking tussen alle verschillende partijen cruciaal”, geeft Maria-Helena Seferina aan. Ook al is de wanhoop voor de toeristische en hospitality sector en velen nabij, wij hebben vertrouwen in een betere toekomst en wij geven niet op! Daarom doen wij een dramatisch beroep op de gezagsdragers van ons eiland, zowel het huidige demissionaire kabinet als de toekomstige regering, en ook de banken en andere financiële instellingen, om de handen ineen te slaan en samen deze economische crisis te bevechten. De noodkreet van de sector is duidelijk: “Ook onze economie heeft ‘beademingsapparatuur’ nodig. Alleen met concrete extra financiële steun zal het hart van onze economie, kunnen blijven kloppen”.

The beating heart of Curaçao

The heart of the tourism sector is still beating, but for how long?

Willemstad, April 8, 2021 – CHATA, as an advocate of the tourism and hospitality sector of Curaçao, has been considering the serious situation we are currently facing once again due to the current measures. No one had expected or hoped that the economy would face a second partial lockdown, and yet this is our reality today.

Before COVID-19, the tourism and hospitality sector accounted for no less than 40% of our economy. Over the past ten years, the sector has grown into the largest economic pillar, even larger than the financial sector, in Curaçao and offers more than 16,000 jobs. Some may not realize this, that’s why we also refer to our sector as the “beating heart” of Curaçao. This economic engine, which brings more than just bread to the table for many families on the island,” emphasizes CHATA Managing Director, Mrs. Maria-Helena Seferina.

This second, albeit partial, lockdown puts us in another major crisis. The hotels and various affiliated companies and suppliers hardly have any income and they are making large losses. Employees are forced to be sent home or even fired, with all the socio-economic consequences that entails. Nevertheless, we understand that the current drastic measures in favor of healthcare are necessary to turn the tide. Therefore, we as CHATA also emphasize our full involvement and dedication in complying with the measures. After all, a safe Curaçao is the most important thing for our community and our economy and it is a priority for tourists when choosing their holiday destination. Together with our partners CTB, TUI, CAP, KLM, C15, Casha and the CRA, we still hope that light relaxation will soon be possible, such as drive thru and / or pick up at restaurants to be able to attract tourists back to our island again in a safe way. CHATA and the aforementioned partners are happy to offer any support and cooperation in this. However, CHATA believes that a rapid rescue is needed to avoid a complete collapse of the industry, leading to even higher unemployment.

Large-scale rapid rescue

What does CHATA mean by a rapid rescue? By this we mean the joint team-up of Government and private sector to save what has virtually been lost and regain trust in recovery of our economy. A large-scale public-private rescue is the only way to face the catastrophic losses our economy has already suffered from COVID-19. CHATA has therefore submitted a concrete proposal, which has been developed jointly with other partners in the sector:

The TVL and NOW must be expanded. Now 60% of the gross salary is being reimbursed instead of 60% of the employer’s costs. The maximum, the so-called “cap”, should also be increased. Too many companies are not eligible, or are delayed and with great difficulty in receiving financial aid. The current fixed costs and salary costs are much higher than the compensation offered under these arrangements. In addition, all reserves were used during the first lockdown and the months that followed. Experience shows that a reasonable recovery takes more than 3-5 months; Second, CHATA is calling on all local financial institutions to offer “COVID-19 Sensitive”, also known as “Bounce Back Loan” programs. Similar programs are already taking place in other countries around the world, providing concrete and rapid relief to the business community and thus delivering successful results.

Besides the additional financial support, CHATA is pleased that the vaccination program is being scaled up drastically and that we as Curaçao are showing how combative we are. The aim to offer 80% of the population a first injection by the end of April is powerful and also shows the outside world that we cannot be beaten. To show our support, the sector, together with sector affiliated organizations, has offered free meeting rooms, ballrooms and staffing from CHATA members in order to further scale up the number of injection locations. We are happy to offer our support to help the island through this difficult period as quickly as possible. On the other hand, preliminary research is also being done, for example, on the possibilities that vaccination passports should be introduced to the travel industry. We are happy to offer our support in all these initiatives to help the economy through this difficult period as quickly as possible.

“In times of crisis, we show our true character and an effective attitude and cooperation between all different parties is crucial”, says Mrs. Maria-Helena Seferina. Even though there is despair for the tourism and hospitality sector and many are near, we trust in a brighter future and will not give up! That is why we are making a dramatic appeal to the authorities of our island, both the current outgoing Cabinet and the future Government, as well as the banks and other financial institutions, to join forces and fight this economic crisis together. The industry’s cry for help is clear: “Our economy also needs “respiratory equipment”. Only with concrete extra financial support will the heart of our economy be able to continue beating.”