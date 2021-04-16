Speech:

Chief Operations Officer, COO, Michel Hyman

Event: Official Launch of the COVID-19 Test Center

Written by Audrey St. Luce – Jack (Corporate Communications Specialist)

Hon. Minister of TEATT, Ms. Ludmilla de Weever,

Hon. Minister of VSA, Mr. Richard Panneflek

Colleagues and valued stakeholders (and invited guests)

Permit me to start by expressing our sincere gratitude to the COVID-19 Taskforce, the technical team, and all departments who in one way or another worked tirelessly on this temporary facility for the COVID-19 Test Center at the SXM Airport.

In January and February 2021, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the French Governments announced an order requiring all air passengers arriving to their respective countries from a foreign country to get tested no more than 3 days before their flight departs and to present the negative result or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 to the airline before boarding the flight. This order went into effect from January 26, 2021.

PJIAE in collaborati0n with the Healthcare Laboratory Services (HCLS) launched the Test Center on March 20, 2021. Departing passengers now have the option to be administered an antigen test with only a fifteen (15) minute wait time for test results, before they check-in for a flight. The testing is carried out by the certified medical staff from HCLS. The test facility is open to ALL passengers without appointment, 7 days a week. Over 590 persons have been tested thus far. Forming part of the overall objective of the testing facility is to add convenience for the travelers.

On behalf of the Managing Board, the COVID-19 Taskforce, the staff and all the hardworking and dedicated employees of the Princess Juliana International Airport, we thank you for this accomplishment.