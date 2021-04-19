SXM Airport and Port St. Maarten Group of Companies synergizes on strategies to ensure St. Maarten stays ahead of the game.

Infrastructure enhancements and homeporting amongst deliberations.

Simpson Bay, St. Maarten (April 18, 2021) – Since 2020, the global pandemic due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) has accelerated the importance of safe travel for air service and cruising throughout the world. In an ever-evolving travel market, the key leaders of the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) and Port St. Maarten Group of Companies are synergizing on strategies to ricochet the destination and tourism enterprises forward. In a series of successful assemblies, the tourism-based counterparts initially convened at Port St. Maarten on April 9, 2021, whereby varied topics were headlined by future updates on the infrastructure of both entities. The local cruise port and airport are under transformation with the joint aim to achieve growth.

Amongst the deliberations was the culmination of the joint efforts towards the homeporting undertaking, which directly and indirectly affects the local cruise porting and aviation industries. The Port St. Maarten Management disclosed that the deliberations are historic and they are setting a path to analyze how strategically the dual entities can further collaborate, especially during these uncertain times. Both teams are collectively looking at fusing their existing business operations while examining new opportunities that have been overlooked in the past. Elements like private jets, yachting, and homeporting are uniquely intertwined amongst both government-owned entities and should be further explored. Port St. Maarten Management further asserted that this is the first time a considerable number of passengers will fly to St. Maarten for homeporting purposes, and at the end of the season, both entities will present research and information about its services to use as a case study to better interpret strategic elements that can increase potential in moving ahead.

Michel Hyman, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM), said: “As the Port Authority has announced that its cruise facilities will now be a homeport, there is a more challenging responsibility towards the starting and ending point for a cruise vessel. SXM Airport will be required to provide more comprehensive services as the first entry point will be through the Airport. The Management of PJIAE N.V comprehends this business advantage and will do our utmost to ensure that there is a seamless experience for travelers throughout the logistics of our operations. I’m pleased to be a part of a leading group that is committed to focusing on marketing the destination collectively. With the travel industry far-reaching towards this “new normal” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are also faced with the global changes through the travel safety protocols and we must stay ahead of the game.”

Speaking about the partnership Vincent Dexter Doncher, Managing Director of the Princess Juliana International Airport Holding Company (PJIAH) summarized: “Cruise ports and airports must work cohesively to achieve valued success towards this advantage in homeporting. The airport is vital for assuring schedule reliability and allowing a continuous passenger (dis)embarkation and transfer to onward journeys.”

Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) and Port St. Maarten Group of Companies are set to reconvene shortly as they continue to prepare to implement all the necessary factors in the latest tourism industry-leading project.