St Maarten Police: Community assistance in a criminal case.

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, April 19th 2021

Community assistance in a criminal case.

In a press release issued by the Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM and Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, it was stated that a woman with initials J.D.W and a man with initials B.E.H.S. were arrested for alleged lewd criminal acts involving minors.

KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office request the assistance of the public of Sint Maarten into this ongoing investigation.

J.D.W is suspected of inappropriate sexual behavior towards underaged children while in her care and while providing tutoring at her home. B.E.H.S. is also suspected of similar acts while these minors were in the care of J.D.W.

Through this press release, we are requesting the community’s assistance to come forward and report possible wrongdoings by these two suspects. If your child, you, or someone you may know has been in contact with suspect J.D.W. or BE.H. S. in any way deemed inappropriate, we are asking you to contact the Youth and Morals Department to report it at +1721-5491117.

Police made several arrest over the weekend in connection criminal acts,

Over the last few days, the police started to carry out checks in connection with closing time and other violations in the area of Simpson-Bay, Maho ,Cole Bay and surrounding areas.

During a control that took place on April 18, 2021 around 12.30am, officers observed two young men standing next to scooter parked on Rhine road. Upon the seeing of the police officers the young men started to act very suspiciously and tried to slowly walk away from the scooter. It emerged that the scooter was probably stolen as it was missing several parts.

The two were stop and controlled by the officers. On one of the young men the officers found a small amount of marijuana which immediately confiscated. A control was also carried out on the scooter that was parked. A handgun was found under the seat that was also confiscated. The two suspects with initials M.M.K. and R.R. respectively were arrested and transported to the police station in Philipsburg where they were held for questioning.

Central Dispatch directed several police patrols on April 18, 2021, around 2:30am to a gas station in Simpson Bay for an assault case. The preliminary investigation shows that the man with initials J.H had assaulted the pump attendant after he had refused him entrance to the gas station store. When approached by police patrol, the individual threatened officers and smashed one of the store’s windows. Suspect J.H. who was allegedly under the influence of intoxicants resisted when police attempted to apprehend him. He was later transported to the Philipsburg police station where he is being held for questioning.

Man arrested for ill-treating his partner

An official complaint was made by a female victim against her boyfriend with the initials J.D. after an argument. After a short investigation the officers became aware that the suspect ill-treated his partner.

Officers arrested the male suspect at his jobsite on April 15, 2021. He was brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he was interrogated. After questioning the suspect was handed over to the personnel of immigration as he was not in possession of legal documents to reside in St. Maarten.