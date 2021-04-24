Sint Maarten Police: Family dispute leads to 2 men severely injured and one arrested

Family dispute leads to 2 men severely injured and one arrested

An altercation among family members on Friday has left two men seriously injured and another arrested.

The Police Dispatch Center received a call on Friday, April 23, around 10:30am about the altercation on L.B. Scot Road close to the entrance of St. Peters Road. The Police patrol and ambulance personnel arrived on the scene to find three badly injured men; two were bleeding profusely.

Two of the men were treated by the paramedics on site before being rushed to St. Maarten Medical Center. One man, who is in critical condition, could not give a statement to detectives. The second man is also hospitalized with stab wounds. He is in stable condition.

The investigation found that a fight ensued after an argument between an uncle and his two nephews. The uncle apparently used a knife to assault his nephews.

The uncle was arrested at the scene by the police and taken to Philipsburg Police Station; afterwards he was also treated at SMMC. He has a broken arm and an injury to the head that he appeared to have sustained in the brawl. He remains in Police custody.

The Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM inform anyone who chooses to engage in abusive actions that they will be held accountable. It is easier to just walk away from a heated situation than risk arrest.

If you or anyone you know maybe be in need of police assistance in a domestic

situation, call 911 for immediate assistance or leave a message on the tip line 9300. Private messages can be sent via Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or via website http://www.policesxm.sx.