GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

OMT got word of five persons walking from the Well’s Bay area towards Fort Bay.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Public Entity Saba

Today, Thursday, April 29th, the OMT got word of five persons walking from the Well’s Bay area towards Fort Bay. We immediately notified the quarantine patrol to check the status of the travelers.
These persons did not have permission to enter the island and are currently being escorted back to their vessel by the quarantine patrol and the police.
It is important to know that these persons have not had any contact with anyone on the island, but because we have a vaccination rate of over 85%, this incident poses little to no risk to the community.

You May Also Like

Playoff Softbol Femenino AA Santa Rosa Angels vs Picingolo

REDAKSHON 0

Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djamars mainta 06:00 o.l., 14 di yüli 2020.

REDAKSHON 0

Felis Pasku i un aña 2017 bendishoná

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: