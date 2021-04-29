Public Entity Saba

Today, Thursday, April 29th, the OMT got word of five persons walking from the Well’s Bay area towards Fort Bay. We immediately notified the quarantine patrol to check the status of the travelers.

These persons did not have permission to enter the island and are currently being escorted back to their vessel by the quarantine patrol and the police.

It is important to know that these persons have not had any contact with anyone on the island, but because we have a vaccination rate of over 85%, this incident poses little to no risk to the community.