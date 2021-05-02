Driver dies after vehicle capsizes in lagoon / Shooting in the Simpson-Bay area.

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, May 1st 2021

Driver dies after vehicle capsizes in lagoon

Police are investigating an accident that left one person dead. The accident occurred on Airport Road around 1:00am Saturday, May 1.

From the preliminary investigation, it appears that the driver of a dark blue Volkswagen Jetta with license plate 9291AAC was driving towards the Causeway roundabout and for some unknown reason lost control of his vehicle. He hit into guardrail on the opposite side of the road and landed upside down in Simpson Bay lagoon.

With the assistance of the several members of the public, the driver and passenger were freed from the vehicle.

The passenger suffered only minor injuries and was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel and later transported to SMMC for observation.

The drive with initials I.R. suffered severe chest injuries and was rushed to the SMMC in critical condition. Police later learnt the driver had passed away from his injuries. This investigation is still ongoing.

The Sint Maarten Police Force express condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Shooting in the Simpson-Bay area.

Central dispatch of Police KPSM received several reports on today, Saturday, May 1, about 10:30 a.m. of a shooting in the vicinity of a restaurant in Simpson Bay.

According to the information obtained by the patrol who first arrived on the scene, it appears that the drivers of the two cars, who remain unknown, fired shots at each other close to the restaurant.

After the shooting, both drivers left the scene. A vehicle parked on the side of the road was hit by a bullet.

Police later made contact with the medical center to determine if anyone had arrived at the hospital injured from a gunshot wound. No one had appeared with injured from a bullet wound at the SMMC. Detectives are still busy with this investigation.